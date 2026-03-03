Commissioner Against Corruption Ao Ieong Seong leads a delegation to visit Office of the Ombudsman of Hong Kong

MACAU, March 3 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, has led a delegation of the CCAC to visit the Office of the Ombudsman of Hong Kong, where they met and exchanged experiences of ombudsman work with the Ombudsman of Hong Kong, Jack Chan Jick-chi.

Ao Ieong Seong introduced the function of the CCAC of Macao as the Ombudsman. In addition to investigating the administrative illegality or irregularity by public departments or institutions according to law, the CCAC also has the powers to conduct research of the internal operation of public departments to ensure the legality in the exercise of public authority and the justice and efficiency in the public administration. Ao Ieong Seong added that the CCAC expressly included “retrospective review” in the powers of the CCAC through revision of law in recent years. According to the relevant mechanism, the CCAC places previously handled cases in a list with a view to reviewing whether departments have persistently made improvement according to the CCAC’s opinions. In addition, the CCAC can also, at the request of public entities, send its staff to follow up administrative procedures on-site to ensure law-based administration by the departments.

Jack Chan Jick-chi welcomed Ao Ieong Seong and the delegates and introduced to them the functions and organisational structure of the Office of the Ombudsman of Hong Kong and various tasks it follows up, including promotion of a positive perspective of the culture of ombudsman for young people. Jack Chan Jick-chi hoped that both sides will maintain an amicable relationship with each other and strengthen the cooperation in the professional training for their personnel.

The delegates who paid the visit with Ao Ieong Seong included the Chief of the Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan In Chio, the Head of the Ombudsman Department of the Ombudsman Bureau, Tam I Lun, and the Head of the Research Department of the Ombudsman Bureau, Ng Soi Hong, among others. Meanwhile, the three Assistant Ombudsmen of the Office of the Ombudsman of Hong Kong, Kenny Tang, Sally Kan and Carmen Yu, among others, also attended the meeting.