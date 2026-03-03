Macao Union Medical Center successfully conducts its first skin grafting for advanced-age patient

MACAU, March 3 - Along with the steady progress of numerous medical services at the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”), the Plastic Surgery Department recently accomplished its first skin grafting for a 90-year-old patient with multiple underlying diseases and chronic lower limb wounds.

Skin grafting is a conventional and fundamental treatment modality for clinical wound repair. By transplanting healthy skin tissue, the surgery can rapidly close wounds, thereby addressing the root cause of issues such as infection and tissue necrosis resulting from chronic wounds. It aims to preserve the patient’s limb function to the fullest extent and serves as a crucial medical intervention for treating various wounds that are hard to heal.

To address the risks involved in this procedure, such as the patient’s limited anesthesia tolerance, multiple underlying diseases and the highly possible intraoperative clinical fluctuations, the medical team at the Macao Union Medical Center conducted a multidisciplinary assessment prior to the procedure and devised anesthesia and surgical plans. As a result, the patient received precise and comprehensive care, an outcome that demonstrates the active role of multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment.

The Macao Union Medical Center will continue to strengthen the technical field of plastic surgery to improve the integrated diagnosis and treatment capabilities for advanced-age patients with complex conditions. It is dedicated to delivering more professional and higher-quality medical services to a broader spectrum of patients with chronic and hard-to-heal wounds in Macao.