Trade, Industry and Competition and Women, Youth and Person with Disabilities host Break Barriers Business and Talent Expo in Thohoyandou, 4 to 6 Mar

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Department of Women, Youth and Person with Disabilities and other government agencies will host a three-day Break Barriers Business and Talent Expo at the Thohoyandou Indoor Sports Centre, Limpopo from 4-6 March 2026. The theme of the Expo will be Showcasing Ability Beyond Disabilty

The event will bring together persons with disabilities, disability-owned enterprises, youth and women entrepreneurs, informal traders, learners from special schools, government, private sector partners, development agencies, and potential investors.

the dtic will participate alongside partners to ensure people with disabilities are fully included in the mainstream economy and supported to contribute meaningfully to economic development.

The Expo will provide an inclusive platform that showcases business, talent, and innovation while supporting enterprise recovery and growth. Its objectives include promoting inclusive economic participation, facilitating access to funding, skills development, mentorship, and markets, supporting flood-affected businesses, encouraging partnerships, and fostering sustainable entrepreneurship and job creation.

Breaking Barriers Business and Talent Expo 2026 is an initiative by the See the Light Foundation, focusing mainly on empowering persons with disabilities, while also supporting small businessed affected by climate-related disasters such as floods.

Members of the media who are interested in covering the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Mamosa Dikeledi – Mobile: 066 301 9785 or email: MDikeledi@thedtic.gov.za

