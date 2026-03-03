Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads intergovernmental crackdown on bogus colleges in the City of Tshwane, 3 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, together with the office of the Gauteng MEC for Education, Mr Matome Chiloane, will lead an intergovernmental Bogus Colleges Awareness Campaign in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday, 03 March 2026.

The Pretoria leg of the Bogus Colleges Awareness campaign builds on the recent success of the partnership with the City of Johannesburg, in which a college in the Randburg CBD was shut down for failing to register with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and for offering unaccredited programmes.

The campaign is being conducted in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Employment and Labour, and relevant South African quality-assurance bodies.

As part of the programme, the Deputy Minister, accompanied by officials from DHET, SAPS, and other government departments, will conduct oversight visits to private colleges in Pretoria CBD to verify their registration status and programme accreditation.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 03 March 2026

Time: 09: 00 – 13:00

Meeting point: QCTO, Hatfield, 256 Glyn Ln, Hatfield, Pretoria

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

