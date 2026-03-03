Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 4 March 2026

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 4th of March 2026.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 64.08 US Dollars (USD) to 69.08 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the higher shipping rates as well as the geopolitical uncertainty caused by the tension between the US and Iran, which could result in disruption of crude oil supply in the Strait of Hormuz.

International petroleum product prices

The average international product prices followed the increasing trend of the crude oil price. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 37.53 c/l, 81.36 c/l and 63.81 c/l respectively.

The prices of Propane and Butane increased during the period under review due to the cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere and tighter global supply.

Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from 16.31 to 16.00 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 16.96 c/l, 19.20 c/l and 19.21 c/l respectively.

Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R5.9 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of January 2026. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre (0.00c/l) in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 4th of March 2026.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R 13 076.49 and R 33.84 per kilogram, respectively, effective from the 4th of March 2026.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for March 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): twenty cents per litre (20.00 c/l) increase.

Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): twenty cents per litre (20.00 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): sixty-two cents per litre (62.00 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): sixty-five cents per litre (65.00 c/l) increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): forty-four cents per litre (44.00 c/l) increase.

SMNRP for IP: fifty-eight cents per litre (58.00 c/l) increase.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: twenty-three cents per kilogram (23.00 c/kg) increase and twenty-six cents per kilogram (26.00 c/kg) increase in the Western Cape.

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published on Tuesday, the 3rd of March 2026.

Enquiries:

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

Cell: 067 258 1122

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmre.gov.za

Mr Johannes Mokobane

Cell: 082 766 3674

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmre.gov.za

