President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Africa Energy Indaba 2026, 4 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address  at the 18th Annual Africa Energy Indaba, in Cape Town on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

The three-day Indaba takes place from 3 to 5 March 2026, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The Indaba takes place under the theme: "Africa Energy - Pathway to Prosperity (Choices for Capital, Community, Commerce and Climate)"

The Indaba brings together African energy leaders, policymakers, investors and development partners to advance energy security, regional integration and investment across the continent.

With the continent’s energy demand projected to grow rapidly, transitioning to clean, sustainable and diversified energy system is strategically essential.

Against this backdrop, the Indaba spotlights key topics such as renewable, energy storage, gas-to-power, grid integration as well as climate- aligned energy planning.

The Indaba address will be as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 04 March 2026
Time: 09h30
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)


Media enquiries: 

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

