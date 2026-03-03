Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe brief media on DSAC portfolio, 4 Mar

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, together with the Deputy Minister, Ms Peace Mabe, will host a media briefing on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

The briefing will provide updates on key priorities and strategic initiatives within the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), including:

VAR

WAFCON

Liv Golf

F1

National Language Summit

CCI Sector Launch

Robben Island

Venice Biennale

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 04 March 2026

Time: 11:00 – 13:00

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Pretoria.

For RSVPs:

Mr. Mthuthuzeli Nqumba

Cell: 066 302 5397

E-mail: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates