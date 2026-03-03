Submit Release
Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe brief media on DSAC portfolio, 4 Mar

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, together with the Deputy Minister, Ms Peace Mabe, will host a media briefing on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

The briefing will provide updates on key priorities and strategic initiatives within the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), including:

  • VAR
  • WAFCON
  • Liv Golf
  • F1
  • National Language Summit
  • CCI Sector Launch
  • Robben Island
  • Venice Biennale

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 04 March 2026
Time: 11:00 – 13:00
Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Pretoria.

For RSVPs:
Mr. Mthuthuzeli Nqumba
Cell: 066 302 5397
E-mail: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za

Enquiries:
Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane
Cell: 077 608 7579
E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Ms Zimasa Velaphi
Cell: 072 172 8925
E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe brief media on DSAC portfolio, 4 Mar

