Minister Dean Macpherson visits Johannesburg building collapse, 3 Mar

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, alongside Council for the Built Environment (CBE) Chief Executive Officer Dr Msizi Myeza, will on Tuesday afternoon, 3 March 2026, visit the site of a building collapse in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, where eight people have died. They will be joined by the City of Johannesburg Emergency Services and Department of Public Works & Infrastructure officials.

The CBE, which regulates professionals and the built environment sector, is tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding any building collapse in South Africa to identify whether professional negligence, contravention of mandatory standards, or misconduct took place.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 03 March 2026

Time: 14h00

Location: Collapsed building site, Amethyst Business Park, Ormonde, Johannesburg

Enquiries:

Lennox Mabaso

Chief Director: Communications

Cell: 072 752 4949

James De Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

Lesego Moretlwe

DPWI Media Relations

Cell: 082 957 3677