Minister Dean Macpherson visits Johannesburg building collapse, 3 Mar
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, alongside Council for the Built Environment (CBE) Chief Executive Officer Dr Msizi Myeza, will on Tuesday afternoon, 3 March 2026, visit the site of a building collapse in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, where eight people have died. They will be joined by the City of Johannesburg Emergency Services and Department of Public Works & Infrastructure officials.
The CBE, which regulates professionals and the built environment sector, is tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding any building collapse in South Africa to identify whether professional negligence, contravention of mandatory standards, or misconduct took place.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 03 March 2026
Time: 14h00
Location: Collapsed building site, Amethyst Business Park, Ormonde, Johannesburg
Enquiries:
Lennox Mabaso
Chief Director: Communications
Cell: 072 752 4949
James De Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 766 0276
Lesego Moretlwe
DPWI Media Relations
Cell: 082 957 3677
