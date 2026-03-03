Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vaccine CDMO Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 15.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is witnessing significant momentum as it addresses rising vaccine demands and rapid technological advancements. This sector is playing a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical industry by supporting vaccine developers with specialized manufacturing services and accelerating the development of mRNA-based vaccines. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic field.

Growth and Market Size Outlook for the mRNA Vaccine CDMO Market

The mRNA vaccine CDMO market has experienced swift expansion in recent years, growing from $8.41 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.68 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The surge in this period largely stems from the COVID-19 vaccination initiatives, the rise of biotech startups, limited internal manufacturing capacities, an increase in contract manufacturing agreements, and the rapid validation of mRNA platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain this rapid pace, reaching $17.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.3%. The forecasted growth relies heavily on advancements such as the expansion of mRNA cancer vaccines, the rise in personalized vaccine development, stronger partnerships with CDMOs, urgent demand for scalable manufacturing, and a growing pipeline of mRNA-based therapies. Key trends expected to influence this growth include lipid nanoparticle formulation services, quick scale-up of mRNA processes, integrated fill-finish outsourcing, modular manufacturing suites, and comprehensive end-to-end development services.

Understanding the Role of mRNA Vaccine CDMOs

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine CDMOs specialize in providing outsourced solutions for the development, scale-up, and commercial manufacturing of mRNA vaccines. These organizations assist with various critical functions including process development, vaccine formulation, analytical testing, fill-finish operations, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Their involvement allows vaccine developers to speed up production timelines while minimizing the need for significant infrastructure investments and operational complexities, thus addressing urgent public health needs more efficiently.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the mRNA Vaccine CDMO Market

A major factor propelling the mRNA vaccine CDMO market is the increasing occurrence of infectious and emerging diseases worldwide. These diseases, caused by pathogens that spread rapidly or newly emerge due to factors like environmental changes, urbanization, and greater global connectivity, pose significant challenges to public health.

Rising international travel, growing population densities, and complex global supply chains have intensified the transmission of infectious agents, leading to more frequent and widespread outbreaks. In this context, mRNA vaccine CDMOs serve a critical function by enabling the swift development, scalable manufacturing, and adaptable production of vaccines needed to combat these evolving health threats. The specialized facilities and expertise required for mRNA vaccine production encourage developers to partner with CDMOs to meet urgent demands efficiently.

Recent Examples Highlighting Market Drivers

For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2024, over 7.6 million dengue cases were reported globally as of April 30, 2024. This includes 3.4 million confirmed cases, more than 16,000 severe cases, and upwards of 3,000 deaths. The Region of the Americas was particularly affected, recording over seven million cases by April 2024—a figure already exceeding the total for 2023, which was 4.6 million cases. Such data underscores the pressing need for rapid vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities, pushing growth in the mRNA vaccine CDMO market.

Leading Region and Market Expansion Forecasts

In 2025, North America dominated the mRNA vaccine CDMO market as the largest regional segment. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to outpace other regions in growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers a broad geographical scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

