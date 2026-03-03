Regional Ecological Summit 2026 to Launch in Astana, Bringing Climate and Sustainability Leaders Together

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• The Regional Ecological Summit 2026 (RES 2026) will position Astana as a leading international hub for advancing practical solutions to Central Asia’s most urgent environmental and climate challenges, hosted by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in cooperation with regional and international partners.• Taking place 22–24 April 2026 under the theme “A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future”, the Summit will convene decisionmakers, experts, and leaders across three days of high-level plenaries and over 20 thematic and country sessions.• The agenda will be anchored by H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, alongside other heads of state, senior ministers, and leaders from international organisations and financial institutions.The Regional Ecological Summit 2026 will bring global and regional leaders to Astana to accelerate cooperation on the environmental and climate risks increasingly shaping Central Asia’s economic stability, human security, and long-term development. Hosted by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in partnership with regional and international stakeholders, RES 2026 is designed as a standing platform for strategic dialogue, coordination, and partnership-building on environment, climate, and sustainable development.Under its overarching theme, “A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future”, the Summit will address a set of deeply interlinked challenges facing the region and the world, including water scarcity, glacier retreat, land degradation, biodiversity loss, and mounting pressure on finite land and water resources. By convening policymakers, technical experts, financial institutions, and development partners from across Central Asia and beyond, RES 2026 will focus on translating shared recognition of these risks into coordinate policies, targeted investments, and scalable, cross-border projects.While rooted in Central Asia’s specific vulnerabilities, the Summit’s agenda will reflect challenges common to landlocked and developing regions worldwide, from drought-prone areas of Sub-Saharan Africa to glacial-fed river basins in South Asia and low-lying coastal and island states. In this context, RES 2026 will showcase the role of regional cooperation in advancing practical solutions, mobilising climate and development finance, strengthening early-warning systems, and improving resilience across interconnected energy, water, and food systems.A high-level plenary session anchored by President Tokayev will set the tone for the Summit, with invited heads of state and senior ministers from Central Asia and partner regions outlining their vision for deeper regional cooperation on climate and environmental priorities. They will be joined by leaders from international organisations and financial institutions, who will contribute perspectives on aligning policy frameworks, investment mechanisms, and development strategies to support a greener, more resilient regional economy.An initial roster of prominent speakers for RES 2026 includes:• H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan• H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan• H.E. Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan• H.E. Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Armenia• H.E. Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, President of Mongolia• Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, UN• Feridun H. Sinirlioglu, Secretary General, OSCE• Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO• Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organization• Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General, International Telecommunication UnionAcross three days, RES 2026 will feature over 20 thematic and country sessions, designed to foster policy alignment and joint problem-solving. The programme is structured around eight thematic pillars that reflect the region’s priority areas: the green transition from ambition to action, building climate resilience, the “resource equation” of water, land and food security, sustainable management of natural resources, mechanisms for achieving environmental ambitions, just and inclusive transition, and the role of technology, education, and digital solutions in shaping a sustainable future.More than an event, the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 aspires to act as a catalyst for long-term collaboration, bridging policy, science, finance, and technology to deliver a just and sustainable future for Central Asia, its neighbours and international partners. By convening influential leaders and innovative practitioners in Astana, RES 2026 will help translate shared ecological ambitions into coordinated, actionable solutions that contribute to global climate and sustainable development goals.ENDS

