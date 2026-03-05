Borderlands Creator Launches New Indie Studio Lesser Weevil, Announces Debut Game Dung Ho! Launching March 12

The six-player co-op physics-driven chaos rolls onto PC via Steam next week.

The most fun part of making games is at the start, when it’s just a small team doing something fun together.” — Matthew Armstrong, Founder of Lesser Weevil

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lesser Weevil , a studio spearheaded by Borderlands creator Matthew Armstrong, proudly announces its debut game, Dung Ho! on PC via Steam for $7.99 USD at 10:00 AM PT on Wednesday, March 12, 2026.Dung Ho! is a scientifically accurate-ish co-op physics game where players assume the role of dung beetles and embark on a treacherous journey rolling a (dung) ball across the wilds of Africa.Lesser Weevil, is a coalition of game developers with shared interest in building unique and special indie games. Armstrong is joined by industry veterans Art Director and Gameplay Engineer Wes Parker (Borderlands, Borderlands 2), Lead World and Level Designer Michael Graham (Skylanders, The Legend of Spyro), and Principal Character Artist Shaylyn Hamm (Borderlands 2), among many talented others, the team aims to invest their spare time and immense passion into creating fun, approachable, shared experiences in an experimental way that typical game development studio set ups don’t allow.“The most fun part of making games is at the start, when it’s just a small team doing something fun together,” said Matthew Armstrong, Founder of Lesser Weevil. “And we wanted to just do that: grab some friends and family, make a game, and not be beholden to anyone but the players and ourselves. We’re going to ship something and nobody’s going to stop us. Our goal: keep it small, keep it fun, keep it focused.”On how they came up with the idea for the game, Armstrong continued, “Dung Ho! started in a flat grey box map in Unreal with a generic test ball. I handed it to Boo [Armstrong, Associate Artist] and said, ‘Just run around with this.’ Ten minutes later they were still pushing the ball around and laughing. I’d never planned to make a game about rolling a big ball around. With that concept, we could achieve our goal of shipping a game: keep it small, simple, focused, and make a fun game about pushing a ball.”“Matt came to us with a pitch to make a game about pushing a ball into a hole. The dung beetle idea came along later,” said Wes Parker, Art Director and Gameplay Engineer at Lesser Weevil. “I’ll admit, I wasn’t a huge fan of the dung beetle concept at first. The idea of modeling a dung ball wasn’t exactly appealing. But at the end of the day, this isn’t a gross game, it’s a silly game about beetles, and everything is inspired by real beetle behavior.”“We have some really fun ideas for where this game can go,” Matthew concluded. “And games we want to work on next. We really hope that people like Dung Ho! so we can make more - a lot more.”Dung Ho! combines cooperative play with approachable, skill-agnostic mechanics, challenging players to protect, repair, and guide their ball past environmental hazards and the unpredictable decisions of their teammates. Built for 30-60 minute sessions and friends-only multiplayer, the game transforms a seemingly simple mission into chaotic moments of teamwork, tension, and humor.Trailer, screenshots, fact sheet, and branding materials can be found here: Press Kit

