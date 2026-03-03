Rewterz Releases Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2025, Emphasizing the Rise of AI-Driven, Machine-Speed Cyber Attacks

Rewterz Logo Rewterz Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2025

Rewterz's 2025 Threat Report: 149% ransomware surge, AI phishing behind 80–95% of breaches. Intelligence-led defense now essential.

Cyber adversaries no longer operate at human speed. Our 2025 Threat Intelligence Report shows attackers using AI for adaptive, large-scale campaigns, making intelligence-led defence essential.” — Abdul Kareem Al-Shammari, CISO, Rewterz

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rewterz announces the release of its Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2025, offering a concise, data-driven overview of the evolving global cyber threat landscape and the operational shifts required to defend against modern attacks.

The report reveals a fundamental transformation in how cyber threats are executed. The report asserts that in 2025, threat actors increasingly operate at machine speed, leveraging automation, generative AI, and intelligence-led workflows to scale ransomware, social engineering, supply-chain compromises, and identity abuse across industries.

Key findings from the Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2025 show that ransomware and extortion-driven campaigns dominated global incident activity, with a 149% year-over-year increase in ransomware incidents. The report attributes this surge to mature Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) ecosystems and a growing shift toward extortion-first models focused on data theft rather than encryption alone.

Rewterz tracked 2,516 threats and vulnerabilities throughout the year, identifying AI-driven phishing and social engineering as the primary intrusion vector, responsible for an estimated 80–95% of breaches.

The report also highlights the growing impact of ecosystem and supply-chain attacks, particularly targeting the technology sector as a gateway to downstream victims.

“Cyber adversaries are no longer constrained by human speed,” said Abdul Kareem Al-Shammari, CISO Rewterz. “Our Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2025 shows that attackers are using AI and automation to execute adaptive, large-scale campaigns. This makes it imperative for organisations to move beyond reactive security models and adopt AI-native, intelligence-led defense strategies to stay resilient.”

A key conclusion of the Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2025 is that traditional, manual security operations can no longer keep pace with autonomous and AI-enabled threats. As attackers deploy adaptive AI agents capable of reasoning and executing attacks with minimal human direction, organizations must transition toward intelligence-led and autonomous security operations to effectively detect and respond in real time.

The Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2025 also includes an overview of major global cyber attacks, leading ransomware variants and actors, and the most targeted industries and countries, providing strategic insight for CISOs, SOC teams, and executive leadership.

The report is now available through Rewterz for organisations seeking to strengthen their cyber resilience against next-generation threats.

About Rewterz

Rewterz is a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, specializing in AI-driven security operations and intelligence solutions. With a strong focus on autonomous defense, managed services and threat intelligence , Rewterz empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Through its cutting-edge AI Security Operations Center (SOC) and tailored cybersecurity strategies, Rewterz enables businesses across industries to protect their critical infrastructure, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with global security standards. As a trusted partner in the digital transformation journey, Rewterz is committed to providing next-generation cybersecurity solutions to clients in the Middle East and beyond.

