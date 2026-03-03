Water and Sanitation on Bona Bona Cluster collective water project

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in North West is confident that the Bona Bona Cluster collective water project completed last year in September will alleviate water problems various villages in Kagisano Molopo Municipality, despite the project still awaiting electricity connection from Eskom.

The villages that will benefit from the project are: Bona-Bona, Ga-Motsage, Kagiso, Ka-gisonyane, Kabayatlhose, Khunkwe, Mabone, Mapitiki, Mmaphuti, Kokwane and Metsaneng Bona-Bona cluster project comprises of eleven established villages and one possible future developing village. The project was funded by DWS through Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant that will upgrade bulk water supply to the Bona-Bona cluster.

All the villages in this cluster are supplied with water from boreholes that now have a low yield from due to high water demand. This led to serious water shortages in the villages, prompting the DWS, Magalies Water and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality to jointly work together to maintain several boreholes.

The scope of work included:

construction of 500kl command reservoir near Mabone village, a construction of 2 pumping stations, elevated storages located in the villages, as well as installation of Gravity (uPVC) mains ranging from 63mm to 160mm, equipping and electrification of two boreholes

Installation of 1.1kW 220 Volt 5.4 bar Automatic Multi-Stage inline Booster Pump

Installation of Water Storage Tanks of Varying Sizes with Associated Chambers in Benefit-ting Villages:

109kl tank at Mabone

72kl tank at Matloding

Refurbishment of 10kl plastic tank at Kgaratlhose

87kl tank at Khunkwe/Manyeledi

8 x 5kl plastic tanks at Mapitiki

4 x 5kl plastic tanks at Mmaphuti

3 x 5kl plastic tanks at Ga-Motsage

348kl tank at Bona-Bona

Water will mostly be distributed by gravity to supply villages. However, Kokwane village is situated 30 meters above the command reservoir. Therefore, a pump has been installed at the command reservoir that will supply both the reservoir in Kokwane and the supply reservoir of Mabone.

From the command reservoir, the main line will run along the main road distributing to the different villages up to Bona-Bona. To ensure sufficient static pressure at Ga-Motsage, a 160mm diameter pipe will be installed from the command reservoir to the Kagiso take-off, and 90mm pipe from Kagiso take-off to Bona-Bona, the rest of the system consists of 63mm di-ameter pipe. The supply line from Bona-Bona to Kagiso was recently upgraded by the Municipality.

The Department has conducted Geo-hydrology studies in Bona-Bona cluster and it was dis-covered that the area has adequate amounts of groundwater that can augment current water supply and create a bulk water supply system. It was also discovered that boreholes drilled in the past often had low yields and lacked proper operations and maintenance, consequently drying-up over time.

The above findings culminated the investigation of possible sustainable water supply options to address the challenges and to meet sustainable water supply conditions in the area. Three Boreholes has been developed in high yielding aquifers from which water will be conveyed to a command reservoir. Three distribution options have been identified to distribute the water from the command reservoir to the villages.

The contractor resumed construction on 14 August 2023, and the project was completed and the official hand over was done on 30 September 2025 at Bona Bona tribal office. Currently the communities are not getting water from this project as there is no electricity connection.

