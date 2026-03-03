Minister Firoz Cachalia on oversight visits to Actonville and Daveyton Police Stations

The Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, conducted oversight visits today at two police stations, namely Actonville and Daveyton. The purpose of the visits was to engage police officials on the challenges they encounter when carrying out their duties.

Both stations work closely with a range of stakeholders, including the Community Policing Forum (CPF), the Hostel Leaders Forum (Izinduna), Social Crime Prevention members, and representatives from the business sector, many of whom were present during the visits.

According to the recently released 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics, the Actonville police station recorded significant reductions in most categories of reported crime. However, crimes such as murder, attempted murder, and sexual offences showed an increase. The Daveyton police station, by contrast, recorded notable decreases in several crime categories, including murder and sexual offences.

Following the signing of the Cooperation Agreement between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City of Ekurhuleni in 2024, coordinated crime-fighting efforts have been strengthened, and these continue to yield positive results.

A common challenge facing both stations is the high number of registered on-site alcohol consumption venues, which have been identified as significant contributors to crimes such as murder, rape, and assault between 18:00 and 06:00 from Thursday to Monday. The Minister has committed to engaging with the Premier of Gauteng on the operational hours of these outlets and the issuing of liquor licences, with the aim of reducing associated crimes.

Illegal mining and drug dealing also emerged as crimes requiring urgent attention.

Additional internal matters to be addressed by the Ministry include strengthening and capacitating of crime intelligence at station level, as well as improving resource allocation and maintenance, particularly with respect to vehicles.

The Minister will continue to undertake these oversight visits while ensuring that the issues raised are addressed.

