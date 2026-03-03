Minister Dean Macpherson on three former MK MPs unlawfully occupying the Parliamentary Village

Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has authorised that the Department proceed with court proceedings, including a cost order, against three former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Members of Parliament (MPs) who have been unlawfully occupying properties at the Parliamentary Village in Cape Town since they were removed from Parliament in August 2024.After being served with notices by the State Attorney to vacate by last Friday, and failing to do so, the Department will now proceed with formal court proceedings to have them removed.

The Minister said the eviction proceedings, which will be launched in the coming days, is in line with his belief that no individual has the right to occupy public property that was intended to serve the entire country, and that the rule of law must be applied fairly to all. He said that after months of delays by the former MPs and unsuccessful efforts to resolve their vacating the properties, the Department must now proceed with formal eviction proceedings.

"As a country which respects the rule of law, we can never allow certain individuals to be above it and unlawfully occupy state property that has an intended public benefit. Since we entered office 21 months ago, we have acted decisively to protect public property against illegal occupation and have launched a number of eviction cases, such as at Wingfield in Cape Town and on prime agricultural land near East London. We will apply this principle equally to former Members of Parliament occupying buildings intended for use by current MPs and sessional officials," Minister Macpherson said.

"It remains extremely concerning that the Department has been placed in the middle of a dispute between political parties and those whose membership they have chosen to terminate.

The Department cannot and should not be drawn into a legal fight in this regard - our responsibility is to the South African public and to protecting state property for their benefit."

The Minister said the Department will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies to maintain the rule of law, and remains open to mediation with the former Members of Parliament to ensure a peaceful relocation.

"After years of indecisive management, where public property has been allowed to be unlawfully occupied and vandalised, we are working tirelessly to restore accountability across every property vested in the Department owns. Restoring rightful use of state assets, preventing vandalism and ensuring public property serves the public good - not private interests - remains central to our mission as we work to build a better South Africa."

