Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele launches African Digital Transformation Centre, 6 Mar

South Africa stands as a leading digital innovation hub in Africa, with a well-established technology ecosystem supported by strong infrastructure, advanced financial systems, and a vibrant network of startups and innovators.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is establishing the African Digital Transformation Centre (ADTC) as a national and regional platform to accelerate innovation, digital skills development, and entrepreneurship, while fostering partnerships between government, academia, industry, and development organisations.

The Centre hosted at The Innovation Hub, will officially be launched by the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Mondli Gungubele. Members of the media are invited to witness this milestone collaboration that bears so much potential to leapfrog the country’s digital transformation journey.

The country’s commitment to digital transformation is anchored in key policy instruments, including the National Digital Economy Masterplan, the Draft National AI Policy Framework, Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) initiatives, and broader alignment with the African Union Digital Transformation Strategy (2020–2030).

Anchored at The Innovation Hub in Tshwane, the ADTC will form part of the 18 ITU’s Network of Acceleration Centres across the globe, under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development, a global initiative aimed at bridging the digital innovation divide and advancing inclusive digital economies.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date : 06 March 2026 (Friday)

Time : 14:00–17:00

Venue : The Innovation Hub, Pretoria (Tshwane-Gauteng)

Enquiries:

DCDT Media Relations

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell: 060 886 4670

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates