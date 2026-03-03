International Relations and Cooperation issues security advisory and travel readiness guidance for South African citizens in the state of Israel

The deteriorating security situation in the State of Israel poses serious risks, and we are deeply concerned for your safety and well-being.

South African citizens are advised to:

Immediately assess your safety and the security situation with utmost urgency.

If you feel unsafe or uncertain, we strongly advise that you act without delay; your safety takes absolute precedence.

Avoid unnecessary movement. If compelled to leave, leave. South Africans who wish to do so should not delay taking advantage of options that might be available to do so.

Note that you are responsible for your own travel arrangements.

Ben Gurion International Airport remains closed. The Israeli airspace is closed. ALL flights are cancelled until further notice.

Land border crossings with Jordan remain open currently. Accordingly, where you determine departure as necessary, we urge you to consider the Jordanian border crossings as a priority option.

The land border crossing with Egypt is a further option. Please see their operating hours hereunder.

You MUST check the official status of the relevant border crossing on your day of departure as the situation is dynamic and can alter at any given moment.

Operating Hours

Allenby/King Hussein Bridge: 08:00 – 14:30 (Closest to Jerusalem, Ramallah and Jericho);

The Northern Crossing (Beit She’an/Sheikh Hussein): 08:30 – 14:30 (Ideal for those in Haifa, Nazareth and the Galilee region – open to all foreign nationals and tourists); and

The Southern Crossing (Yitzhak Rabin/Wadi Araba): 08:00 – 20:00

Menachem Begin Crossing/Taba Terminal: 24 hours (Southern border with Egypt, near Eilat)

Processing, ordinarily, would require 30 to 60 minutes, but please allow for extra time given the current situation. Crossings often experience long delays – arrive early.

Travel during daylight hours and maintain direct communication throughout.

The above is provided for your information ONLY as you make your own security decisions and plans.

We kindly urge that you:

Be decisive – every decision you make MUST be guided by one thing: your safety.

Download the DIRCO Travel Smart Application from the App Store or Google Play and engage with us. Register your whereabouts with DIRCO utilising the Travel Smart Application OR by contacting us via our telephone or e-mail details below.

Even if you do not yet plan to leave, prepare as though you might need to.

Confirm and share your current location with trusted family members or contacts.

Keep communication lines open — ensure your phone is charged and connected.

Stay alert and listen carefully to alerts/advisories.

Remain updated and informed through reliable sources, official news outlets and government advisories.

Prepare essential documents and personal essentials: passports, identification, prescription medication, water, basic food, dry food/snacks, baby supplies (if needed), basic toiletries, a change of clothes, bank cards with international access, emergency cash (Jordanian Dinar and USD/EUR), etc.

Ensure that your travel documents are valid and readily accessible.

We remain on standby to support, guide and assist in any way possible.

In case of emergency, please make use of the following contacts:

Israeli Emergency Services: 101 (Medical), 100 (Police), 102 (Fire)

South African Embassy Emergency Numbers: +972 50-520-8100 or +972 54-588-0698

South African Embassy (Amman, Jordan): +962 6-461-5167

South African Emergency Line (DIRCO): +27 12 351 1000 (ask for Consular Services)

Jordan Border Inquiry: +962 5 393 3031

Email for co-ordination: ngwanyaa@dirco.gov.za or segevl@dirco.gov.za

For Emergency CONSULAR SUPPORT, please contact:

Mr Litha Ngwanya: +972 50-520-8100 Email: ngwanyaa@dirco.gov.za

Ms Lizelle Segev: +972 54-588-0698 Email: segevl@dirco.gov.za

