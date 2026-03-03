Police on declassification of IPID report and Minister’s role

The Ministry of Police notes the various articles circulating online and in the media regarding the declassification of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report into the Phala Phala matter. This information originated from a written Parliamentary response provided by the Acting Minister, Mr Firoz Cachalia.

Parliamentary questions are posed by Members of Parliament of South Africa and then referred to the relevant departments for reply. In matters relating to policing and oversight, the Minister of Police is responsible for the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the three entities that fall under the Ministry, including IPID. Each entity prepares its own response within its mandate and area of responsibility, and the Minister submits these responses to Parliament on their behalf.

With respect to IPID, it must be emphasised that it is an independent body established in terms of the IPID Act. The Minister does not direct or interfere with IPID investigations or findings. The Minister’s role is strictly defined and limited by legislation to safeguard the Directorate’s independence.

It should also be noted that IPID’s investigation pertained to the conduct of SAPS members, rather than the primary criminal matter of breaking and theft.

In this instance, the report in question was compiled by IPID following the conclusion of its investigation. As the custodian of the report, IPID determined its classification status, consistent with the National Strategic Intelligence Act. The report was declassified on 2 February 2026.

The Parliamentary response further clarifies that IPID reports are not intended for public release and may only be accessed through the appropriate legal channels, subject to applicable restrictions.

Enquiries:

Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Police

Cell: 076 523 0085

Ms Lizzy Suping

IPID Spokesperson

Cell: 060 525 2822

