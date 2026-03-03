AUSTAR METRO LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE COMMENCE MONTHLY FEATURES ON ORGANISING WINTER WEDDINGS AND EVENTS IN SYDNEY

Austar Metro Party Hire Group

Australian lifestyle web portal Austar Metro to commence publishing a series of features on tips for organising Sydney weddings & events during winter months.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austar Metro is an online magazine that run features on all lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.During March 2026 they will respond to reader enquiries relating to winter weddings and corporate events with features from Party Hire Group who are specialists at assisting with arranging weddings and events across New South Wales. The first feature is on the benefits of hiring tables & chairs as well as tips on catering for the big day.Party Hire Group are recognised as having one of the largest selections of tables and chairs for hire in Sydney with their experienced staff able to advise on the most suitable options for the event and numbers attending. They also have an extensive selection of sound and living equipment needed for outdoor or location weddings. Their staff are able to advise on the most suitable options for the location and environment the wedding is being held. To learn more about them and their array of items & technology they have for your event, visit their website here: https://www.partyhiregroup.com.au Jai Smith, Content Editor of Austar Metro Lifestyle Magazine said this in his interview with Metro Cities Media , “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The digital magazine has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Austar Metro Lifestyle MagazineAustar Metro Lifestyle Magazine is a leading Australian digital media site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Austar Metro Lifestyle Magazine and view their features by visiting their website here: https://www.austarmetro.com.au

