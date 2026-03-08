Women-Owned GMR Transcription Releases Women’s Day Report on the Legacy of Women in Documentation

The GMR Transcription Perspective Human Intelligence & The Legacy of Women inDocumentation

GMR Transcription marks Women’s Day with a report highlighting women’s historic role in documentation and examining the limits of AI in high-stakes records.

At GMRT, we’re a women-owned business, and that’s something I’m incredibly proud of because women have always carried the responsibility of protecting the written record.” — Beth Worthy, Co-founder & President, GMR Transcription

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMR Transcription (GMRT), a women-owned transcription company, has released a Women’s Day thought leadership report titled “Human Intelligence & The Legacy of Women in Documentation.” The report examines the historic stewardship of women in preserving the written record and addresses a defining question in modern documentation workflows: where does artificial intelligence fall short?The report acknowledges the rapid advancement of automated speech recognition technology while emphasizing that in regulated environments, legal proceedings, insurance investigations, academic research, and equity-related cases, transcripts must withstand scrutiny.Automated transcription averages approximately 85% accuracy under favorable conditions. Human-led transcription supported by layered review processes consistently achieves 99% accuracy on good-quality audio. In high-stakes environments, that difference represents measurable risk mitigation.As a women-owned company founded in 2004, GMRT operates with a 100% human, U.S.-based workforce and has processed more than 10.39 million minutes of audio.The report also traces the historic role of women in documentation, from medieval scribes to the 81% female typing workforce in 1910, to modern technical writing and transcription leadership.Technology evolves. Accountability remains human.The full report is available here: Download Report About GMR Transcription GMR Transcription Services, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based transcription services company providing 100% U.S.-based, human transcription services since 2004. As a proud women-owned business, the company brings a people-first approach to every project, combining expertise, accountability, and care in how work is delivered. Serving clients across legal, academic, business, and media industries, GMR Transcription is known for its accuracy, contextual understanding, data confidentiality, and strong commitment to human transcription.

