Qvantum's Exhaust Air Heat Pumps Fit the Bill in New-Build Development

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qvantum’s award-winning QE exhaust air heat pumps are delivering low-carbon comfort for 76 new-build apartments at The Roundway in Tottenham, North London.The individual QE systems, designed in conjunction with Nick Yankovec of NLY Building Services, are providing energy-efficient heating, hot water and ventilation for the mix of two and three-bedroom apartments without the need for a central plant room.The QE recovers energy from extracted air while the inverter control automatically adjusts to the comfort demands of the home, thus minimising energy consumption. By using heat from the integrated thermal store, instantaneous hot water production ensures compliance with the industry standard and effectively eliminates the risk of legionella.Meanwhile, the compact design of the units adds a further benefit for residents, with installation in standard appliance cupboards saving valuable internal space.Bal Padda, Sales Manager at Qvantum UK, said: “Our QE series is the perfect choice for urban living, where space is at a premium and efficiency demands are high. Choosing our sustainable technology also means the properties are ready for smart grid integration.’’Owned by Haringey Council, The Roundhouse achieved an EPC rating of A, through innovative renewable features including solar PV. The QE was chosen to complement these measures based on value for money and efficiency when compared with alternatives such as electric panel heaters. The thermal store allows access to electricity when it is cheap, green and plentiful, resulting in genuine peak price shaving for both hot water and heating.The QE also helps the building meet Part F (ventilation), Part O (overheating) and Part L (energy efficiency) of the Building Regulations.A smaller footprint offers installation and operational savings, while Qvantum’s built-in open API connectivity allows remote performance monitoring and supports future integration with energy networks and smart tariff control.Nick Yankovec said: “One of the major reasons we went down this route is the billing and metering; compared to a communal heating scheme, this option provides a much more cost-affordable solution for the tenant, as there is no third-party heat metering company involved, the power is directly from the electricity provider. This significantly reduces costs.’’The seamless connectivity and simplified setup of the QE units allowed Qvantum to complete commissioning within two days.Niko Dodaj, of contractor MD Constructions, added: “The technical support from the Qvantum team paved the way for a trouble-free project, with full commissioning and monitoring since installation.’’ABOUT QVANTUMQvantum has developed and produced high-quality heat pumps and energy systems since 1993. Its team of leading experts designs the next generation of heating and cooling solutions. Qvantum provides heat pumps and a unique software suite that will make it easier for Engineering consultants, Installers, Project developers, and Utilities to decarbonise the heating and cooling of urban areas. Headquartered in Åstorp in Sweden, Qvantum has subsidiaries in Germany, The Netherlands, Poland, France, Austria, Hungary and the UK, and has recently acquired a large-scale manufacturing facility from Electrolux. The company currently has some 250 employees in eight countries.

