The Meshed Offshore Grid Market is projected to attain a value of US $13.15 billion by 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The meshed offshore grid market is gaining significant traction as the demand for efficient and resilient offshore energy networks increases globally. This sector is crucial for integrating renewable energy sources, particularly offshore wind farms, into power systems. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects shaping this evolving industry.

Current Size and Growth Outlook of the Meshed Offshore Grid Market

The meshed offshore grid market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $6.31 billion in 2025 to $7.29 billion in 2026, marking a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This historical growth has been primarily driven by the proliferation of offshore wind farms, initial HVDC (high-voltage direct current) projects, challenges related to grid congestion, renewable energy mandates, and increasing cross-border power trading activities.

Looking ahead, the market is set to continue its swift upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $13.15 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 15.9%. The forecast period’s growth is expected to be fueled by the large-scale expansion of offshore wind capacity, a growing need for grid flexibility, numerous interconnection projects, rising demand for resilient transmission infrastructure, and government-backed offshore corridors. Emerging trends during this time include the development of multi-terminal offshore transmission networks, integrated offshore converter platforms, cross-border offshore power links, advanced grid protection coordination, and sophisticated offshore grid monitoring systems.

Understanding the Meshed Offshore Grid and Its Role

A meshed offshore grid refers to an interconnected network of offshore transmission lines that link various offshore wind farms and other energy assets. This design allows for efficient sharing and routing of electricity among different facilities before delivering the power to onshore systems. Such a grid enhances the ability to reroute electricity in case of outages, thereby reducing grid congestion and optimizing the transmission of renewable energy over long distances. By supporting large-scale offshore wind integration, the meshed offshore grid significantly improves the resilience and flexibility of the overall power transmission infrastructure.

Key Factors Propelling the Meshed Offshore Grid Market

One of the main drivers of market growth is the rapid expansion of offshore wind farms. This expansion involves developing more offshore wind capacity to boost renewable electricity generation and promote decarbonization efforts globally. The increasing demand for clean energy solutions to reduce carbon emissions and phase out fossil fuels is accelerating this trend. A meshed offshore grid facilitates this growth by enabling flexible power routing between wind farms and different countries, enhancing grid stability, and supporting the integration of additional offshore capacity.

For instance, in January 2025, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, a UK-based law firm, reported that the UK government raised its AR6 budget to £1.5 billion ($1.845 billion) as of 31 July 2024, which is seven times higher than the previous AR5 allocation. Out of this, £1.1 billion ($1.353 billion) was earmarked for offshore wind, representing a £300 million ($0.369 billion) increase—the largest boost among AR6 sectors. This substantial investment highlights how the accelerating offshore wind expansion is driving demand for meshed offshore grid solutions.

Regional Growth Patterns in the Meshed Offshore Grid Sector

In 2025, Europe held the largest market share for the meshed offshore grid industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on regional developments and opportunities.

