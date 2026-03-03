PureAmor in Talks with Starboard to Enter Cruise Retail

California-Based Pheromone Fragrance Brand Explores Entry into Experiential Retail at Sea, Targeting Over 12 Million International Travelers Annually

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureAmor is an independently owned and operated American fragrance brand. Built on a portfolio of pheromone-infused fragrance , the brand has entered preliminary discussions with Starboard Cruise Services. Their goal is to explore brand placement within Starboard's onboard retail environments across its global fleet.Starboard Cruise Services is widely recognized as the world's leading cruise retail operator. The company manages boutique shopping experiences across more than 100 cruise ships globally, reaching upward of 12 million international passengers each year.Cruise retail has emerged as a distinct channel within the broader experiential retail landscape. Passengers typically spend extended periods onboard in a celebratory and relaxed state, conditions that naturally encourage exploration and considered purchasing decisions. Within this environment, fragrance occupies a notable position — acquired both as a personal indulgence and as a tangible reminder of the travel experience."Cruise travel creates a consumer environment that is genuinely distinct from conventional retail," said Linda Lee, Founder at PureAmor. "Guests are relaxed and open to new discoveries in a way that is difficult to replicate elsewhere. Fragrance, by its nature, is deeply tied to memory and personal experience. Our discussions with Starboard are rooted in that understanding."Should the discussions progress toward a formal agreement, PureAmor has indicated it would develop a focused product selection tailored to onboard shopping behavior, including gifting, travel-sized formats, and commemorative purchases. The brand's existing range of travel sprays and personalized bottle offerings are considered particularly well-suited to this retail context."International travel has become an increasingly important context for brand discovery, particularly within the fragrance and beauty categories," said Linda, "Starboard's footprint represents a distribution scale that is difficult to find in conventional retail."PureAmor continues evaluating selective retail partnerships beyond its direct-to-consumer platform to expand into international markets. No timeline for a formal announcement has been provided.⚫About PureAmorPureAmor is a fragrance brand based in San Diego, California, offering a portfolio of pheromone-infused premium scents designed to complement modern lifestyles. Founded in 2017, the company operates its direct-to-consumer platform at www.pureamor.com DisclaimerThis release discusses preliminary business discussions between PureAmor and Starboard Cruise Services. No formal agreement or partnership has been established. Statements regarding potential future outcomes are forward-looking in nature and do not represent confirmed commitments or guaranteed results.

