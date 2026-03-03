The Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) Market for Drug Delivery is Projected to Expand at a 9% CAGR Until 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is transforming healthcare by connecting smart devices that improve drug delivery and patient outcomes. As technology advances and healthcare shifts toward more personalized and remote care models, the IoMT for drug delivery market is gaining significant momentum. Let’s explore the current market status, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this evolving industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) for Drug Delivery

The Internet of Medical Things for drug delivery has experienced solid expansion recently. The market is projected to increase from $6.57 billion in 2025 to $7.14 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, early adoption of smart infusion and monitoring technologies, expansion of home healthcare services, heightened attention to medication adherence, and advancements in digital health infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $10.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.0%. This forecasted expansion is driven by the growth of personalized medicine applications, increased investments in connected healthcare platforms, greater demand for remote patient management, the integration of AI-based dosing algorithms, and supportive regulatory frameworks encouraging digital therapeutics.

Download a free sample of the internet of medical things (iomt) for drug delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33187&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Understanding the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) for Drug Delivery

IoMT for drug delivery involves the use and integration of connected medical devices, sensors, software, and communication technologies that facilitate monitoring, controlling, and administering medications via networked systems. This approach enables precise dosage regulation, real-time patient monitoring, improved compliance with treatment protocols, and enhanced safety tailored to individual therapeutic and clinical needs.

Key Factors Driving Demand in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) for Drug Delivery Market

The rise of telehealth and remote care services plays a crucial role in propelling the IoMT for drug delivery market forward. Telehealth allows patients to receive consultations, monitoring, and treatments digitally from their homes without the need for in-person visits.

Growing patient preference for convenient, on-demand healthcare that supports remote consultations and treatment management is fueling this trend. IoMT devices support telehealth by enabling real-time monitoring of medication adherence, automating precise drug delivery, and ensuring seamless data sharing between patients and healthcare providers. This connectivity allows doctors to remotely oversee treatment progress, adjust dosages, and provide personalized care efficiently.

View the full internet of medical things (iomt) for drug delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-for-drug-delivery-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Supporting Evidence of Telehealth Impact on IoMT Growth

For example, in April 2023, FAIR Health Inc., a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported a 7.3% increase in national telehealth usage. Telehealth’s share of medical claim lines rose from 5.5% in December 2022 to 5.9% in January 2023. Such growth in digital health platforms directly supports the expansion of IoMT for drug delivery, as more healthcare services shift to remote models that rely on connected devices.

Regional Leadership in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) for Drug Delivery Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Internet of Medical Things for drug delivery market. The market analysis also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on growth trends and regional dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Internet Of Medical Things (IOMT) For Drug Delivery Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Engineering Services Global Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-services-global-market-report

EMC testing global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emc-testing-global-market-report

electricity and signal testing instruments global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electricity-and-signal-testing-instruments-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.