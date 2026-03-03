Epitome Global Partners with Stevenson Huréca to Deliver AI-Ready Workforce Solutions Across Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epitome Global, a leading workforce intelligence and optimisation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Stevenson Huréca, an SSG-accredited training provider with 15 years of corporate training expertise in Singapore. The collaboration will bring Epitome Global's workforce optimisation solutions to enterprises across Singapore and Malaysia, supported by Stevenson Huréca's proven training capabilities.

As organisations navigate rapid AI-driven transformation, the partnership addresses a critical gap: the need to combine workforce intelligence with practical training delivery to help companies understand their capability gaps and take action to close them.

Through this partnership, Stevenson Huréca will serve as Epitome Global's implementation and AI subject matter expert content partner, delivering the company's suite of workforce optimisation solutions to corporate clients in the region. The collaboration combines Epitome Global's data-driven workforce intelligence platform with Stevenson Huréca's established training expertise to help organisations turn AI and skills investments into measurable business outcomes.

Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global, said: "We're excited to partner with Stevenson Huréca, a respected SSG-accredited provider with deep strengths in enterprise training and a growing focus on AI-enabled transformation. Beyond their capabilities, we genuinely love the energy and enthusiasm of the Stevenson team — it's clear they are deeply committed to helping organisations evolve.

"What excites us most is the strong strategic alignment. Stevenson Huréca's shift towards workforce optimisation validates what we've been seeing in across enterprises and governments. By combining their deep training and consulting expertise with Epitome’s Workforce Optimisation Platform, we can help organisations move beyond activity-based learning towards measurable, outcome-driven workforce transformation."

"We're also looking forward to strengthening the training and consulting capability within the Epitome ecosystem, combining Stevenson Huréca's delivery expertise with our workforce intelligence platform to help organisations turn AI and skills investments into real, measurable outcomes."

Steven Loo, Executive Director of Stevenson Huréca, said: "This collaboration with Epitome Global is a pivotal step in delivering greater value to our corporate clients and supporting their transformation journey to ride the AI wave."

The partnership will initially focus on the Singapore and Malaysia markets, with plans to expand the collaboration to include Epitome Global's broader consultancy and services offerings in future phases.

About Epitome Global

Epitome Global is a workforce intelligence and optimisation platform that helps organisations understand their workforce capabilities, identify skills gaps, and make data-driven decisions about talent development and deployment. The company's solutions enable enterprises to navigate AI-driven transformation by combining workforce analytics with actionable insights.

About Stevenson Huréca

Stevenson Huréca is an SSG-accredited training provider with 15 years of experience delivering corporate training solutions in Singapore. The company specialises in enterprise training and workforce development, helping organisations build capabilities and drive transformation.

