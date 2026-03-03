Ilham Aliyev attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
Dear Mr. President,
The news of the tragic death of Ayatollah Seyid Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has deeply saddened us.
In connection with this heavy loss, we extend our deepest condolences to you, to the family of the deceased,...01 March 2026, 15:30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.