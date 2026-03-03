TV Anime 'Attack on Titan' × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event March 14 (Sat) – December 13 (Sun), 2026

▲「Acrylic Stand (4 Designs)」／\1,210(tax included) ▲Neon Can Badge (8 Designs / Random) / ¥495 (tax included) ▲“Captain Levi’s Quote Memo”／ ¥1,045(tax included) ▲Eren’s Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl / ¥1,900 (tax included) ▲Sasha’s Sneak-Eating Plate / ¥1,600 (tax included)

Introducing All 36 Original Collaboration Merchandise Items and 11 Original Collaboration Food Menu Items

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nijigen no Mori Inc. (Head Office: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan; President and CEO: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) will host a limited-time collaboration event where guests can experience the world of the TV anime “Attack on Titan” from Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, December 13, 2026.To conclude with the start of the event, the first wave of original collaboration merchandise and original collaboration menu items has been released.Newly illustrated original artwork of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, Erwin, and others will appear as can badges and acrylic stands. In addition, Titans drawn in original illustrations will feature on items such as handkerchiefs, acrylic keychains, and eco bags. A total of 36 original items will be available, including must-see merchandise packed with playful references for fans, such as “Captain Levi’s Quote Memo” and Armin’s “An Endless Lifetime’s Worth of Salt.”The collaboration food menu will offer 11 items in total, including “Eren’s Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl,” inspired by Eren’s burning hatred and resolve against the Titans; “Sasha’s Sneak-Eating Plate,” featuring ingredients she secretly snacked on in the series; and “Mikasa’s Warm Red Scarf Cake,” inspired by her iconic red scarf. The lineup also includes collaboration drinks such as “Captain Levi’s After-Cleaning Tea au Lait,” perfect for a short break after cleaning.Step into the faithfully recreated world of “Attack on Titan” at Nijigen no Mori and set off on an adventure tracing the footsteps of Eren and the Scout Regiment※About the TV Anime “Attack on Titan”Attack on Titan is a Japanese manga series created by Hajime Isayama. It was serialized in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine (Kodansha) from 2009 to 2021, and the 34 complied volumes have a total of over 140 million copies in print worldwide. The comics have been published in more than 18 languages and over 180 countries, and the anime series has won multiple awards overseas, earning devoted fans around the globe.■TV Anime “Attack on Titan”× Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event OverviewPeriod:Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, JapanInside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park “Nijigen no Mori”Overview:The world of the TV anime “Attack on Titan” recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can immerse themselves in the world of the TV anime “Attack on Titan” through two events held by day and by night.① [Nighttime Event] Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-Walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TV anime “Attack on Titan” brought to life through powerful projection mapping and immersive sound effects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle to reclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for “beyond the walls” together with Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman. At the goal, participants will receive an original novelty item.②Daytime EventsPhase 1:“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori”Participants can collect stamps of four original illustrated characters located throughout Nijigen no Mori in a special dedicated booklet.All participants will receive a novelty postcard as a gift.Starts Saturday, March 14, 2026.Phase 2:“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest – in Nijigen no Mori / At Home”Participants will step into the role of subordinates to Hange Zoë, who is deeply devoted to Titan research, and experience an immersive mystery-solving adventure as they uncover the truth behind a series of puzzles.The start date will be announced at a later time.Goods & Food:Exclusive original goods and food items that can be only purchased at Nijigen no Mori will be available. Further details will be announced sequentially on the official website.Ticket Prices (Tax Included)：Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK-Beyond the Walls- Admission TicketAdults (Aged 12 and over)3,600yen～4,000 yen／Child(Aged 11 and under)1,600 yen～2,000 yenAttack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori” Experience Ticket800 yen・All prices above include tax.・Admission ticket prices for Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls- may vary by period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.・Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult) for admission.・Admission is free for children aged 4 and under for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls.-”・Admission tickets for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-”are time-designated.Notes:The above information is current as of the time of publication and is subject to change.Tickets:［Daytime Events］“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori”［Nighttime Event］Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-Official Website:Inquiries:Nijigen no Mori Operations OfficeNijigen no Mori Inc.Tel: +81-799-64-7061■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.©HK/AOTF

