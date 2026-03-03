City of Phoenix Proclaims March 4 'Arizona Women Business Day'

logo for NAWBO Phoenix

Announcement to Be Made at NAWBO Phoenix Women With Vision Summit

Women business owners are not a niche segment of our economy — they are central to its growth and resilience. Arizona Women Business Day is both a celebration and a call to continued collaboration.” — Joanna Horton McPherson, President of NAWBO Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayor Kate Gallego and the City of Phoenix will officially proclaim March 4 as Arizona Women Business Day, recognizing the economic leadership and statewide impact of women-owned businesses. The proclamation will be announced during NAWBO Phoenix ’s annual Women With Vision: Your Money, Your Voice & How Policy Affects Your Wealth summit on March 4 at National Bank of Arizona, Biltmore.The designation coincides with NAWBO’s 50th anniversary nationally and reflects a growing collaboration among Arizona business organizations to elevate women entrepreneurs. NAWBO Phoenix partnered with the Black Chamber of Arizona, Local First Arizona, the American Indian Chamber of Commerce, and the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to unify support behind the initiative.“Women business owners are central to Arizona’s economic growth and resilience,” said Joanna Horton McPherson, President of NAWBO Phoenix. “Arizona Women Business Day recognizes that impact and reinforces our commitment to expanding access to capital, contracts and leadership opportunities.”Summit Focus: Policy, Capital and Economic PowerThe Women With Vision summit convenes founders, executives and policymakers to examine how advocacy, financial strategy and business growth shape long-term wealth.Highlights include:Keynote: The Future of Women in Business — Dr. Monica Villalobos, economic development leader advancing policy and access to capitalPanel: Business as a Lever for Inclusion & Growth, moderated by Tanaha HairstonBreakouts: Scaling to seven figures, supplier diversity, national advocacy pathways, and aligning financial strategy with impactMayor’s Address: Mayor Kate Gallego formally declaring Arizona Women Business DayThe program also features leadership awards honoring women advancing economic opportunity across Arizona.Event DetailsWomen With Vision: Your Money, Your Voice & How Policy Affects Your WealthMarch 4, 2026National Bank of Arizona | BiltmoreHosted by NAWBO PhoenixRegistration required:As Arizona marks its first official Women Business Day, NAWBO Phoenix and its partner chambers will continue coordinated efforts to expand economic opportunity for women-owned businesses statewide.About NAWBO PhoenixNAWBO Phoenix is the local chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, representing more than 14 million women-owned businesses nationwide. Celebrating 50 years nationally, NAWBO advances women entrepreneurs through advocacy, education and strategic partnerships.

