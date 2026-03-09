Turbuster Fitness Launches 'Custom Fitness Works' – An Atelier-Style Customization Solution for Next-Gen Gyms

turbuster endeavor series pin loaded equipment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turbuster Fitness, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance commercial equipment, today announced the launch of Custom Fitness Works. This new atelier-style customization solution allows fitness businesses to design training spaces and equipment configurations tailored precisely to their brand, members, and training philosophy.With a portfolio spanning advanced strength machines, functional training stations, and cardio equipment built for demanding commercial environments, Turbuster has long focused on engineering-driven performance and durability. Custom Fitness Works elevates this foundation, transforming Turbuster.com into a collaborative studio where gyms, boutique studios, real estate developers, hotels, corporates, and premium home users can co-create their ideal fitness environment.“Custom Fitness Works is our response to a simple truth: no two training spaces are the same,” said a Turbuster spokesperson. “Instead of forcing facilities to adapt to standard layouts and machines, we are bringing an atelier mindset to fitness infrastructure—co-designing equipment mixes, finishes, layouts, and experiences that reflect each client’s identity and goals.”Under the Custom Fitness Works program, partners can work with Turbuster’s design and engineering team across multiple dimensions of customization:Space planning and gym flow, from compact high-performance zones to full-scale athletic performance centres.Curated equipment selection combining strength, cardio, and functional systems for specific member profiles and business models.Aesthetic customization, including finishes, colors, and visual language aligned with brand identity.Programming-oriented layouts that optimize member experience, safety, and training efficiency.Developing state-of-the-art customized equipment rigorously tested before use in the actual facility.The atelier-style engagement goes beyond catalog selection, creating a project journey that includes consultation, 2D/3D layout planning, specification, installation support, and long-term service on Turbuster’s engineered equipment range. This approach is designed for operators who see their gym not just as a room with machines, but as a signature experience and a long-term asset.“Turbuster has always believed that equipment should be engineered for performance, comfort, and reliability,” the spokesperson added. “With Custom Fitness Works, we are extending that philosophy to the entire training environment—making customization as accessible and structured as buying standard equipment, but with the creative depth of an atelier.”Custom Fitness Works is now available for:-Commercial gyms and fitness chains-Boutique studios and performance centers-Real estate and co-living projects-Hotels, clubs, and corporate wellness spaces-Premium home gyms seeking a fully tailored build-outInterested partners can initiate a Custom Fitness Works project through Turbuster.com, sharing their vision, space details, and member profile to begin a guided, step-by-step customization process with Turbuster’s team.About Turbuster FitnessTurbuster is a fitness equipment manufacturer and distributor specializing in engineered solutions for both commercial and residential gyms, with a presence across international markets. The company designs, develops, and supports a wide range of cardio, strength, and functional training equipment, working closely with distributors, dealers, and end-users to deliver durable, performance-focused fitness infrastructure.

