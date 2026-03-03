The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Licensed Toy Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Between 2026 and 2030, Reaching $36.6 Billion in Revenue by 2030

Expected to grow to $36.6 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The licensed toy sector has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by various entertainment and merchandising trends. As this market continues to evolve, understanding its current size, key growth drivers, and regional dynamics will provide valuable insight into its future trajectory.

Licensed Toy Market Size and Growth Projections

The licensed toy market has expanded steadily and is projected to increase from $27.2 billion in 2025 to $28.82 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This upward trend during the previous years can be credited to the broadening reach of global entertainment franchises, the rising popularity of character-driven merchandise, the strong impact of movies and TV shows on toy sales, expanded retail distribution channels for branded toys, and the growth of collectible toy categories. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $36.6 billion by 2030 with an even faster CAGR of 6.2%. The drivers fueling this future growth include the rising adoption of digital-first franchises, increasing consumer demand for interactive and smart toys, growth in e-commerce sales for toys, a heightened emphasis on sustainable licensed products, and the proliferation of cross-media licensing strategies. Key trends during this forecast period encompass a growing appetite for franchise-based toys, a surge in collectible licensed toys, blending of digital and physical play experiences, expansion of licensed educational toys, and a stronger focus on premium and limited-edition offerings.

Understanding Licensed Toys and Their Market Role

Licensed toys refer to products that use officially protected characters, logos, or brands sourced from entertainment, sports, or other intellectual properties through formal licensing agreements with rights holders. These toys are developed and produced by licensees, who pay royalties to licensors for the rights to include such licensed elements—like popular movie or TV characters—in their products. This approach leverages existing brand popularity to boost consumer appeal, deepen brand engagement, and increase merchandise revenue.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Licensed Toy Market

One major influence propelling the licensed toy market is the surging popularity of video games. Video games offer interactive digital experiences where players engage with characters or elements through electronic devices. Their growing accessibility—primarily fueled by mobile platforms and digital distribution—has made gaming more affordable and convenient worldwide, attracting a broad demographic. Licensed toys complement this trend by bringing beloved game characters into the physical realm, strengthening player connections to the gaming universe. They also serve as effective promotional tools that enhance game visibility and generate additional revenue streams. For instance, the Entertainment Software Association reported that consumer spending on video games in the United States reached $57.2 billion in 2023, up from $56.6 billion in 2022. This growing engagement with video games is directly supporting the expansion of the licensed toy market.

Regional Overview and Market Expansion Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share within the licensed toy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The licensed toy market report also includes insights on South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global regional trends and development opportunities.

