Analysis Report on Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company’s Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oligonucleotide synthesis services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, driven by advancements in molecular biology and genetic research. As technologies evolve and demand for precision medicine increases, this market is poised for continued expansion. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, prominent regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services Market

The oligonucleotide synthesis services market has shown significant growth, reaching $2.93 billion in 2025 and expected to rise to $3.21 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This increase has been fueled by the widespread use of PCR and sequencing technologies, expanding molecular biology research, a surge in genomic testing, increased funding for academic genomics, and intensified biotech research and development activities.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $4.7 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 10.0%. Key factors supporting this growth include the expansion of gene and cell therapy pipelines, rising interest in CRISPR and gene editing technologies, growth in nucleic acid therapeutics, higher adoption of precision diagnostics, and scaling up of clinical oligonucleotide production. Anticipated trends during this period include high-throughput custom oligo production, specialized modified and labeled oligonucleotide services, GMP-grade oligo manufacturing, rapid delivery of gene editing oligos, and advanced purification techniques.

Understanding Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services and Their Applications

Oligonucleotide synthesis services involve expert laboratory processes that design and chemically produce short, custom DNA or RNA sequences (oligonucleotides) tailored to specific research, diagnostic, or therapeutic needs. These services deliver high-purity, sequence-verified oligonucleotides in various quantities and modifications suitable for diverse applications, including PCR, gene editing, sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and drug development.

Personalized Medicine as a Major Growth Catalyst for the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services Market

A growing emphasis on personalized medicine is set to be a key driver for the oligonucleotide synthesis market. Personalized medicine customizes treatment and prevention strategies based on an individual’s unique genetic, biological, and lifestyle factors. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics have facilitated this approach by making it possible to tailor therapies to a person’s genetic profile, leading to better patient outcomes. Oligonucleotide synthesis services play a critical role here by enabling the rapid and precise production of custom DNA or RNA sequences essential for patient-specific diagnostics, targeted treatments, and gene therapies.

For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based nonprofit, reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, up from six in 2022. These approvals included seven new cancer drugs and three treatments targeting other conditions, highlighting how personalized medicine continues to expand and drive demand for oligonucleotide synthesis services.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns in Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis services market, maintaining its leadership position. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years, driven by increasing investments in biotechnology, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for advanced genetic and molecular diagnostics. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth opportunities and trends.

