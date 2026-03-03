Rozie Synopsis’s New AI Exhibitor Experience Chosen by Clarion Events to Power Sponsor Lead Intelligence

Rozie Synopsis today announced the launch of its AI exhibitor lead activation experience, alongside a multi‑year partnership with Clarion Events North America.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rozie Synopsis today announced the launch of its AI‑powered exhibitor lead activation experience , alongside a multi‑year partnership with Clarion Events North America. Under the partnership, Rozie Synopsis’s exhibitor lead activation experience powers Clarion’s new lead intelligence product, Converge+. The experience has already been rolled out at eight Clarion shows, turning booth conversations into structured lead workflow and real‑time sponsorship insights.The exhibitor lead activation experience was conceived by Rozie Synopsis as a missing layer in event tech. Most tools track badge scans and manage contact lists, but none truly focus on end-to-end workflow automation from lead and conversation capture to CRM integration and follow-up execution. The real shift Rozie Synopsis is focused on is speed‑to‑lead. Industry research shows that leads contacted within minutes are dramatically more likely to qualify than those contacted even half an hour later, yet traditional badge‑scanning workflows often take one to three weeks before sales teams receive actionable data, a gap where pipeline is lost.​Rozie Synopsis’s exhibitor lead activation experience closes that gap with a single, connected workflow. Exhibitors can capture conversations in multiple ways, including badge and QR scans, business cards, voice-to-text notes, or manual entry. AI then converts those inputs into structured summaries that highlight buyer intent, objections, and recommended next steps. The data flows directly into the exhibitor insights portal real-time to enable faster follow-up. At the same time, organizers gain access to live analytics on conversations per exhibitor, key topics, booth activity, and follow-up status, helping support more informed renewal discussions.Clarion was one of the first organizers to spot the potential. “We knew that lead intelligence and sponsorship ROI discussions had to move beyond simple scan counts,” said Narisa Wild, Chief Digital Officer, Clarion Events North America. “The partnership with Rozie Synopsis and the integration of Converge+ are key to Clarion’s strategy of enhancing leads intelligence and providing ROI and real-time insights to our sponsors and exhibitors . This initiative directly supports our goal of building deeper connections between buyers and suppliers through better data and smarter tools. By leveraging AI‑driven solutions like Rozie Synopsis, we can continually improve the event experience, drive higher ROI for our partners, and stay ahead of evolving industry needs.”​“Rozie Synopsis platform was instrumental in bringing Converge+ to life, enabling us to deliver real‑time data capture and AI‑powered insights that go beyond traditional lead retrieval,” Wild added. “Their team worked closely with us to tailor the experience to our specific requirements and to rapidly incorporate user feedback from each rollout. Exhibitor engagement is up, and we are hearing strong feedback on the volume and quality of leads and on the actionable insights generated.”​For Rozie Synopsis, Clarion's decision to leverage the exhibitor lead activation experience validates the platform's approach to exhibitor ROI. The new experience sits alongside Rozie Synopsis’s existing event knowledge amplification experience that captures, amplifies, and monetizes event content for year-round revenue, giving organizers a unified AI‑native platform to measure ROI and generate new revenue streams, from both conference rooms and the show floor.“Our goal with the exhibitor lead activation experience is simple. Every conversation on the floor should become revenue intelligence, not just another stack of business cards,” said Lochlainn Byrne, Chief Evangelist, Rozie Synopsis. “In our work with Clarion, we’ve seen that when you combine AI‑powered capture, structured data, clean CRM handoffs, and organizer‑level visibility, sponsors finally get the ROI story they’ve been asking for and exhibitors can move much faster on the best opportunities.”About Rozie Synopsis:Rozie Synopsis is an AI-native event experience platform that helps organizers turn sessions and booth conversations into reusable knowledge and measurable ROI through two connected experiences. The event knowledge amplification experience transforms session content into live multi-lingual insights and branded post-event knowledge hub, while the exhibitor lead activation experience turns booth conversations into structured lead workflow and clear sponsor ROI dashboards. Trusted by global organizers and corporations, Rozie Synopsis has won Best Use of AI Technology and Best Technology Start‑Up at the 2025 Event Technology Awards.About Clarion Events North AmericaClarion's North American Headquarters, Clarion Events, Inc. produces 65 events across 12 sectors including trade and enthusiast events. Clarion Events North America, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events, UK, and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the United States with aggressive growth through acquisition, launch, and innovation. Clarion Events, Inc. has offices in Shelton, CT; Tulsa, OK; and Rochelle Park, NJ.

