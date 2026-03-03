TRWD Expands Execution of 100+ Location Night Club Roll-Up Strategy

Visit The Peppermint Hippo

Company Advances National Nightlife Ownership Model Through Peppermint Hippo Alignment and Acquisition-Driven Revenue Expansion Strategy

Tradewinds Universal (OTCMKTS:TRWD)

We are building a national nightlife ownership platform by acquiring performing clubs and scaling toward a 100-plus location network.” — Andrew Read

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRWD (OTC: TRWD) is advancing execution of its acquisition-driven expansion into the gentleman’s club industry, pursuing a structured roll-up strategy designed to aggregate revenue-producing nightlife venues into a scalable national ownership platform.

The U.S. adult nightlife industry generates an estimated $8–10 billion annually and remains highly fragmented across thousands of independently owned venues. Established clubs in primary and secondary markets frequently generate several million dollars per year, creating substantial cumulative revenue potential as locations are consolidated under centralized ownership.

TRWD has structured its long-term growth model around direct ownership of operating, cash-flow positive venues rather than speculative development.

“We are not entering this industry as observers — we are entering it as owners,” said Andrew Read, Chief Executive Officer of TRWD. “This is a multi-billion dollar sector with real assets and real revenue. Our strategy is to acquire performing clubs, integrate them under disciplined systems, and scale toward a national platform.”

Revenue Growth Pathway

Management has previously outlined phased expansion objectives that contemplate scaling revenue as venues are acquired and integrated. Subject to acquisition timing and successful integration, the Company has referenced a pathway toward annualized revenue exceeding $30 million, with longer-term objectives targeting $40 million or more as additional locations are consolidated.

“At 10 clubs, you have meaningful operating scale. At 50 clubs, you control markets. At 100-plus locations, you are operating a national nightlife conglomerate,” Read added. “Each acquisition compounds recurring revenue and strengthens long-term shareholder value.”

Revenue expansion is expected to correlate directly with acquisition cadence and disciplined post-acquisition integration.

Strategic Alignment with Peppermint Hippo

TRWD maintains a strategic relationship with the Peppermint Hippo brand, a nationally recognized nightlife concept founded by entrepreneur Alan Chang. The brand has expanded beyond its original Toledo, Ohio market into multiple U.S. cities and operates alongside affiliated hospitality concepts within the adult entertainment sector.

The relationship provides TRWD with an established brand framework as it advances its consolidation strategy across key U.S. nightlife markets.

100+ Club Roll-Up Framework

TRWD’s roadmap targets expansion toward 100 or more locations over time through sequential acquisitions of revenue-generating venues. The Company’s framework includes:

• Acquisition of established, cash-flow producing clubs

• Centralized operational and branding systems

• Development of a proprietary reservation and customer engagement ecosystem

• Multi-market expansion across major nightlife regions

Rather than relying on speculative growth narratives, TRWD’s model is built around ownership of tangible operating assets with defined revenue profiles.

The Company will provide additional updates as material milestones are achieved.

About Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD)

Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD) is a fully reporting public holding company focused on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating businesses in the hospitality and entertainment sectors. A core component of its expansion strategy is its strategic alignment with the Peppermint Hippo brand, founded in 2018 by Alan Chang.

Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio into a nationally recognized nightlife brand, highlighted by its flagship Las Vegas Strip location. Today, Peppermint Hippo and affiliated concepts such as Las Tóxicas operate multiple clubs nationwide, delivering a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design and elevated hospitality.

Through structured acquisitions and brand integration, TRWD is executing a roll-up strategy designed to build a scalable, multi-market nightlife ownership platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s marketing initiatives, operational plans, growth prospects, and anticipated acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

TRWD - Building a Nightlife Conglomerate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.