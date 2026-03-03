Dyna Software Announces ServiceNow’s Dan Voytovech as 2025 Partner Excellence Award Recipient

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyna Software Inc ., a ServiceNow Build Partner specializing in platform governance and health, today announced that Dan Voytovech, Account Director at ServiceNow, has received the 2025 Dyna Software ServiceNow Partner Excellence Award. The award celebrates ServiceNow account leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership, partnership and customer impact in driving ServiceNow platform success.Through eight years of supporting enterprise organizations leveraging ServiceNow, Dyna Software has become a catalyst for industry leaders to maximize and accelerate their investment in ServiceNow across the enterprise. The inaugural Partner Excellence Award recipient, Dan Voytovech, exemplifies the type of leadership and collaboration required to enable positive customer outcomes and platform resilience.As Account Director, Voytovech created the environment where partnership and collaboration could thrive. Through aligning Dyna Software’s GuardRails solution with the appropriate stakeholders and business priorities at his Global 2000 customer, our team was able to execute against shared outcomes to drive platform stability and scalability.Courtney Miles, Senior Director of Alliances and Channels at ServiceNow commented that “Dan’s approach to partnership sets a powerful example for how ServiceNow account teams can drive meaningful customer and company value by working closely with our Build Partners. His leadership demonstrates how trusted partnerships accelerate innovation while strengthening platform health.”“At Dyna Software, we’re proud to partner with ServiceNow and help companies empower employees, expand workflows, and unlock value through governance-led innovation,” said Ron Browning, CEO of Dyna Software Inc. “Dyna Software’s eighth year as a Build Partner has allowed us to watch the ServiceNow ecosystem mature as organizations look to expand how enterprises use the platform to accelerate AI adoption efficiently. Dan embodies the very best qualities of ServiceNow leadership, and we are proud to recognize him as this year’s Partner Excellence Award recipient.”About Dyna Software Inc.Dyna Software Inc. supports enterprise organizations in efficiently optimizing their ServiceNow ecosystems. For almost 10 years, the company has specialized in driving ServiceNow platform resiliency, setting delivery standards, and strengthening governance as workflows increase in volume and accelerate with AI. GuardRails by Dyna Software empowers Global 2000 companies to mitigate risk and scale confidently. Partnering closely with ServiceNow and its account teams, Dyna Software assists US Bank, RBC, Cisco, Banner Health, Suncor Energy and other industry leaders in deploying new workflows and AI-driven capabilities faster and with greater confidence for improved time-to-value.

