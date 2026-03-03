NCRF’s 22nd Annual Atlanta Black College Expo™ Brings Access to College, Careers and $5 Million in Scholarships

A day at the Black College Expo

It’s a celebration and life-changing opportunities, education and career resources for Atlanta-area students

With more than 20 years of impact, the Atlanta Black College Expo™ is more than an event—it’s our shared commitment with the community of Atlanta to uplift students and families.” — Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will host the 22nd Annual Atlanta Black College Expo™ on Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., atThe Cobb Galleria, 2 Galleria Pkwy. SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.The Atlanta Black College Expo™ is a community event designed to expand life-changing opportunities for students across the Atlanta area via funding, access to higher education and career training. Open tohigh school students, college students, adult learners, and their families, the expo creates a powerfulspace where inspiration meets access—and where futures begin.Students and families will be able to connect with over 50 colleges, universities, workforce trainingprograms, and community organizations committed to student success. Highlighting the rich history and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the expo empowers students to explorepathways aligned with their academic goals, career interests, and personal purpose. Select colleges and institutions may offer application fee waivers, scholarships, and on-the-spot admissions opportunities, helping remove financial and procedural barriers to enrollment.Employers and workforce partners will also be on-site to share information about internships, apprenticeships, and training programs.In addition to college and career access, attendees will engage in interactive seminars such as 411 for the Student Athlete and How to Start a Business & Maintain It, sponsored by Comerica Bank. Sessions will also include NCRF Celebrity Ambassadors—How to Get As in English featuring Hip Hop Legend Yo-Yo; From Dreams 2 Realities featuring Actor/Comedian London Brown, and Keeping Your Mind Healthy presented by Actor/Entertainer DAVINCHI. Wells Fargo will also lead a special Financial Health Series with the opportunity for students to receive a match incentive towards their account. Employers and workforce partners will also be on-site to share information about internships, apprenticeships, and training programs.The 22nd Annual Atlanta Black College Expo™ is presented by National College Resources Foundation with generous support from sponsors including Active Minds, Foundation Clothing Co, Honda, NCRF-TV, United States Help Desk Academy, U.S. Navy, and Wells Fargo.“With more than 20 years of impact, the Atlanta Black College Expo™ is more than an event—it’s our shared commitment with the community of Atlanta to uplift students and families. Our work is centered on a powerful promise that our attendees' dreams matter and opportunity is within reach,” said Dr.Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO. The Atlanta Black College Expo™ is open to students of all backgrounds and their families.For ticket information or to learn more about the event, visit www.thecollegeexpo.org/ncrf-events/events or call877-427-4100.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 700,000 students gain access to higher education andfacilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundationInstagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 27th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College Expos™, The Movement Enrichment Program,STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource,homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.