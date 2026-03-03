The Multimodal BI Assistant Market is Projected to Grow to $12.98 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Multimodal BI Assistant Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The multimodal business intelligence (BI) assistant market is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing need for advanced tools that allow users to interact with data in more intuitive and efficient ways. As businesses handle growing volumes and varieties of data, these intelligent assistants are becoming essential for faster, more insightful decision-making. Let’s explore the current state, growth drivers, major players, and future trends shaping this dynamic market.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Multimodal BI Assistant Market

The multimodal BI assistant market has experienced remarkable growth recently, with its size expected to rise from $3.94 billion in 2025 to $4.99 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. This expansion during the historical period was driven by factors such as the surge in self-service BI tools, increasing enterprise data volumes, an emphasis on dashboard-centric reporting, growth in cloud analytics platforms, and an escalating demand for faster business insights. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow exponentially, reaching $12.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.0%. The forecasted growth is propelled by wider adoption of conversational analytics, more non-technical users engaging with data, demand for real-time decision support, integration with enterprise AI copilots, and the evolution of multimodal data interfaces. Key trends anticipated include voice-driven analytics, natural language dashboard creation, conversational BI query systems, cross-modal insight visualization, and embedded AI insight assistants.

Understanding the Multimodal BI Assistant and Its Role

A multimodal business intelligence assistant is an AI-driven analytics tool that empowers users to interact with business data using a variety of input and output formats such as text, voice, visuals, and charts. By combining natural language processing, data analytics, and visualization techniques, it extracts insights from both structured and unstructured data sources. The technology simplifies complex data analysis, enhances accessibility to insights, and accelerates informed business decision-making.

Main Factors Fueling Demand in the Global Multimodal BI Assistant Market

One of the primary growth drivers is the increasing volume of unstructured data. Unstructured data lacks a predefined format or model, making it challenging to manage and analyze through traditional databases. The surge in unstructured data originates largely from social media platforms, which generate vast quantities of diverse content such as texts, images, videos, and comments without a fixed structure. Multimodal BI assistants excel at extracting actionable intelligence from these varied data types by analyzing text, visuals, and other formats seamlessly. For example, the Global Skill Development Council (GSDC) projects that worldwide data generation will reach 182 zettabytes by 2025, up from 120 zettabytes in 2023, underscoring the growing importance of tools capable of handling such data complexity.

Cloud-Based Analytics Platforms as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

The rising adoption of cloud-based analytics platforms is another vital factor accelerating the multimodal BI assistant market. These cloud-hosted solutions allow organizations to collect, store, process, and analyze data in real time without relying on on-premises infrastructure. The growing preference for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective data solutions that can manage increasing data loads and support evolving business needs drives this trend. Cloud platforms enable multimodal BI assistants to process and store data efficiently, integrating both structured and unstructured sources to produce faster and more accurate insights. For instance, a 2025 survey by the American Bar Association found that around 75% of attorneys used cloud computing for work-related tasks, up from 69% in 2023, illustrating the rapid cloud adoption across industries.

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence Adoption on Market Growth

Artificial intelligence adoption within enterprises is also playing a crucial role in expanding the multimodal BI assistant market. AI, a field of computer science focused on enabling machines to perform tasks requiring human-like intelligence such as learning, reasoning, and decision-making, enhances business outcomes by rapidly analyzing large datasets and identifying actionable patterns. AI powers multimodal BI assistants by enabling them to interpret and generate insights from diverse data types, including text, images, and videos, helping organizations make faster, more informed decisions. According to Netguru S.A., a Poland-based software development company, IT and telecommunications firms had reached an AI adoption rate of 38% by September 2025, highlighting the growing reliance on AI-driven tools.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the multimodal BI assistant market, demonstrating its leading position in this sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth patterns and opportunities.

The Business Research Company

