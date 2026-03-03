KiwiTech Announces Strategic Investment in Healveda Care to Advance AI-Enabled, Outcomes-Driven Chronic Care

KiwiTech announces strategic investment in Healveda Care to advance AI-enabled, outcomes-driven chronic illness care.

KiwiTech’s strategic investment advances Healveda Care’s AI-enabled platform designed to improve coordination and measurable outcomes in chronic illness care.

Healveda Care combines lived experience with structured care and AI-enabled coordination to improve outcomes for patients with complex chronic conditions.” — KiwiTech LLC

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiwiTech, a global innovation and technology services company, announced a strategic investment in Healveda Care, an outcomes-first chronic care platform designed to support patients with complex, long-term health conditions.

Healveda Care is building a structured chronic illness care model shaped by lived experience navigating fragmented healthcare systems and the challenges patients face when coordination and accountability are missing. Designed to operate alongside the existing medical system rather than replace it, the platform brings licensed experts together within clinician-guided, collaborative care environments supported by digital infrastructure and optional one-to-one consults. By prioritizing measurable health outcomes over billing-driven treatment cycles, Healveda Care aims to provide patients with clearer pathways, cross-specialty alignment, and more transparent, accountable chronic illness management.

As part of this strategic alignment, KiwiTech will support Healveda Care in strengthening its technology infrastructure, advancing its AI-enabled care workflows, and scaling its digital platform to serve patients more effectively and efficiently.

“I built Healveda from lived experience navigating complex chronic illness and the reality of managing fragmented care without coordination or accountability,” said Sweta Patel, Founder & CEO of Healveda Care. “My journey led me to study health systems and treatment approaches globally in search of predictability, not trends. Healveda brings those insights into a structured, outcomes-first model where patients are supported through coordinated expertise, transparency, and measurable progress. Chronic illness becomes dangerous when accountability disappears, and our model is designed to restore clarity, collaboration, and patient safety at every step.”

“Healveda is not trying to tweak the existing system. They are building a structured alternative for patients who are not getting real outcomes today,” said Mohsin Syed, President & Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. “What stood out to us was the clarity of the model and the discipline around outcomes. That combination is rare in chronic care.”

Healveda Care becomes part of KiwiTech’s innovation ecosystem, where the firm works closely with founders to build, scale, and strengthen durable technology businesses.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 20+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

About Healveda Care

Healveda Care is an outcomes-first chronic illness care platform focused on patient safety, cross-specialty collaboration, and measurable health improvement. By combining structured clinical coordination, community-based learning without hierarchy, and advanced treatment integration, Healveda Care helps individuals with complex, long-term conditions achieve real, trackable progress.

