NCRF’s 4th Annual North Carolina Black College Expo™ Connects Students to College, Careers and 1 Million in Scholarships

Scholarship Winners with NCRF Founder and Ambassadors

Celebrating life-changing opportunities, community connection, and educational resources for students and families across the Charlotte region

At the North Carolina Black College Expo™, Charlotte students and families don’t just gather information — they discover what’s possible for their future.” — said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), celebrates the enduring legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)andmore at the 4th Annual North Carolina Black College Expo™ on Thursday, March 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, the only HBCU in the Charlotte area, located at 100 Beattie Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216.The North Carolina Black College Expo™ is a signature community event committed to expanding life-changing opportunities for students through expanded access to scholarships, higher education, and career training. Welcoming high school students, college students, adult learners, and families, the expo creates a high-energy space where inspiration connects with real opportunity — and futures begin.The expo equips students to explore pathways aligned with their academic goals, career interests, and personal purpose. Expo attendees will engage with more than 50 colleges, universities, workforce training programs, and community organizations dedicated to advancing student success. The expoequips students to explore pathways aligned with their academic goals, career interests, and personal purpose. Many participating institutions will offer application fee waivers, scholarships, and on-the-spot admissions — removing barriers and accelerating educational journeys.In addition to college access, attendees will engage in interactive workshops and seminars, some led by NCRF’s Celebrity Ambassadors such as Hip Hop Legend YoYo How to Get A’s in English and London Brown’s From Dreams to Reality. Others will focus on college readiness, career exploration, health andwellness, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and navigating the transition from high school to postsecondary success. Employers and workforce partners will also be on-site to share information about internships, apprenticeships, training programs, and career pathways that lead to long-term economic mobility.The 4 th Annual North Carolina Black College Expo™ is presented by NCRF and supported by generous sponsors, including Active Minds, Comerica Bank, Foundation Clothing Co, Honda, Johnson C. Smith University and United States Help Desk Academy.“We do this work because one opportunity can change the direction of a life,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of the National College Resources Foundation. “At the North Carolina Black College Expo™, Charlotte students and families don’t just gather information — they discover what’s possiblefor their future.”The North Carolina Black College Expo™ is free to attend and open to students of all backgrounds and their families. Pre-registration is encouraged. To learn more or to register, visit www.thecollegeexpo.org/ncrf-events/events or call 877-427-4100.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 700,000 students gain access to higher education andfacilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundationInstagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 27th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College Expos™, The Movement Enrichment Program,STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource,homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

