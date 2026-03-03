CE to attend opening meeting of National People’s Congress in Beijing
MACAU, March 3 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Beijing from today until Thursday (3 to 5 March), and will attend on Thursday the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress.
While Mr Sam is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak, will be Acting Chief Executive.
