Petcover Australia and Horsezone partner to simplify buying, selling and insuring horses in Australia

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horsezone, Australia’s leading online marketplace for horses and equestrian equipment , and Petcover Australia , one of the country’s most established and trusted pet insurers, today announced a new strategic partnership designed to better support horse and pony owners across Australia with easier access to flexible, specialist equine insurance.Through this partnership, Horsezone’s highly engaged equestrian community will be able to discover and explore Petcover’s award-winning horse and pony insurance solutions directly as part of their buying and selling journey. Backed by decades of experience and a dedicated equine team, Petcover offers cover options tailored to the diverse needs of riders, competitors, breeders, and leisure horse owners, making it simpler to find protection that fits their lifestyle.As part of the integration, Horsezone users will be able to view live estimated pricing based on key details such as a horse’s age, date of birth, intended use, and value - creating a seamless enquiry experience for horse lovers at the moment they’re actively buying, selling, or researching.Petcover offers one of Australia’s most comprehensive ranges of horse and pony insurance, with cover options that can include:- Vet fees for injury and illness- Diagnostic tests and specialist referrals- Death from illness or injury, and permanent loss of use- Theft and straying- Saddlery, tack, and riding gear- Horse floats and transport vehicles- Personal Accident Cover for riders, including hospitalisation and emergency dentalJames Curtain, General Manager at Horsezone, said:“Horsezone has proudly been the market leader for close to two decades via a commitment to constant innovation and offering the absolute best experience for the Australian equestrian community. By partnering with Petcover, we are connecting our audience with a trusted insurer that truly understands the equine industry and the realities of horse ownership. We are very proud of this partnership and the fact that we are making it easier for owners to access specialist cover and with it, enhanced peace of mind.”Grant Pugh, General Manager at Petcover Australia, added:“Horses are more than animals - they’re athletes, companions, and family. With over 40 years of experience protecting pets across Australia, we’re proud to partner with Horsezone to connect with more horse and pony owners and offer insurance solutions that reflect the many ways Australians ride, compete, and enjoy their horses. Together, we’re helping safeguard what equine lovers value - their horses and ponies, the people who care for and ride them, and the gear that supports every ride.’’The Horsezone x Petcover Australia partnership will roll out across Horsezone’s website, eDMs, and social channels, featuring co-branded content and exclusive promotions for the Horsezone community.For more information about Petcover’s horse and pony insurance, visit: https://www.petcovergroup.com/au/horse-insurance/ For more about Horsezone, visit: https://horsezone.com.au/

