GetHairMD Partners with Dr. Patrick Proffer to Expand Hair Restoration in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD has partnered with Dr. Patrick Proffer of Proffer Surgical Associates to introduce physician-directed, non-invasive hair restoration for patients in Amarillo and the surrounding region.“Dr. Proffer has built a practice centered on comprehensive surgical care and long-standing patient trust,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “We’re excited to partner with him because our system is designed to complement practices like his, expanding what physicians can offer patients through proprietary, exclusive hair restoration solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing care models.”Dr. Proffer is a board-certified surgeon known for providing a broad range of surgical procedures, including facial surgery, body contouring, breast procedures, and reconstructive care. His practice serves patients seeking thoughtful, results-driven solutions, often at pivotal moments where appearance, confidence, and quality of life intersect. Hair restoration naturally aligns with that mission, offering patients another way to address a deeply personal concern without surgery or downtime.“Hair loss is something many of our patients ask about, even if they initially come to us for other procedures,” said Dr. Patrick Proffer. “GetHairMD allows us to offer a non-invasive option that fits seamlessly into our practice and gives patients access to treatments they simply cannot find elsewhere.”GetHairMD delivers a full turnkey, out-of-the-box hair restoration program designed to integrate into established practices with minimal disruption. The system includes a complete diagnostic framework using AI-powered analysis, in-clinic treatment protocols, at-home solutions, staff training, and ongoing operational and marketing support. Treatments are administered by trained clinical staff under physician supervision, allowing practices to expand services without adding strain to surgical schedules.A key differentiator of the GetHairMD platform is its proprietary suite of products and protocols, which are available exclusively through the physician network. Patients cannot access these solutions independently or through retail channels, creating meaningful differentiation for practices and long-term value for patients who want medically guided care.Hair loss affects more than 80 million Americans, and interest in non-invasive treatment continues to grow as patients seek solutions that fit into busy lives without recovery time. GetHairMD’s multi-modality approach addresses hair loss through multiple biological pathways at once and achieves success rates exceeding 90 percent across the network, all without needles, surgery, or downtime.As part of the GetHairMD network, Proffer Surgical Associates receives exclusive territory rights, ensuring patients in the region have access to these advanced treatments through a single trusted provider.The partnership allows Proffer Surgical Associates to offer hair restoration as a complementary service line, extending care beyond the operating room and meeting growing patient demand for non-invasive solutions.---About Proffer Surgical AssociatesProffer Surgical Associates is a comprehensive surgical practice in Amarillo, Texas, offering cosmetic, reconstructive, and general surgical procedures. Led by Dr. Patrick Proffer, the practice is committed to delivering personalized care and high-quality outcomes across a wide range of patient needs.For more information, visit www.drproffer.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach that combines advanced diagnostics, doctor-supervised in-clinic treatments, and exclusive at-home products to achieve optimal hair-restoration results, with a success rate exceeding 90%. GetHairMD has grown to more than 80 locations nationwide.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

