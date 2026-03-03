Navigate Health and Wellness Launches Revolutionary Spinal Decompression Therapy for Natural Pain Relief

Navigate Health & Wellness

Our goal at Navigate Health and Wellness is to provide patients with alternative solutions for their pain management” — Dr. Kaylee Groff

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navigate Health and Wellness, a trusted provider of chiropractic care in Peoria, AZ, is excited to announce the launch of their innovative new service, Spinal Decompression Therapy . This non-invasive treatment offers a natural solution for individuals suffering from chronic back, neck, hip, and knee pain, providing a safe and effective alternative to medications, injections, and surgery.Spinal decompression therapy, including cervical, lumbar, hip, and knee decompression , is a gentle, non-surgical treatment designed to relieve pressure on the spine and joints. The treatment targets common issues such as bulging discs, sciatica, herniated discs, and other musculoskeletal conditions. With proven results, this therapy helps restore the body's natural alignment, reduce inflammation, and promote long-term healing.A Gentle Approach to Healing"Our goal at Navigate Health and Wellness is to provide patients with alternative solutions for their pain management," said Dr. Kaylee Groff, owner and chiropractor at Navigate Health and Wellness. "We are excited to offer this groundbreaking therapy, which combines years of research, top-of-the-line equipment, and gentle, instrument-based chiropractic techniques to address a variety of musculoskeletal conditions. This non-invasive approach helps our patients achieve lasting relief without the need for invasive procedures."The Power of Spinal Decompression TherapySpinal decompression therapy uses cutting-edge technology and equipment, including a state-of-the-art spinal decompression table. This advanced tool gently stretches the spine, creating a negative pressure that helps relieve pressure on spinal discs and joints. The therapy is highly effective for treating conditions such as:Chronic back and neck painSciaticaBulging or herniated discsHip and knee painNerve compressionWith a focus on patient-centered care, Navigate Health and Wellness ensures that each treatment is tailored to the individual's needs, helping them achieve a pain-free, healthier lifestyle.About Navigate Health and Wellness Navigate Health and Wellness is a leading health and wellness clinic dedicated to providing natural, effective, and non-invasive treatments to help patients live pain-free. With years of experience, Navigate Health and Wellness focuses on creating personalized treatment plans that address a wide variety of musculoskeletal conditions. The clinic's commitment to using advanced chiropractic techniques and state-of-the-art equipment ensures the highest level of care for every patient. For more information about the new Spinal Decompression Therapy or to schedule an appointment, visit www.navigatechiro.com or call (813)906-5902.

