Miami Cyber Kicks Off AI Ready Roadshow With First Florida Event in Coconut Grove

Miami Cyber Logo Matt Mulcahy presenting at the AI Ready Roadshow

The AI Ready Roadshow begins in Coconut Grove, launching the first of a multi‑event series designed to educate business leaders across Florida.

Most AI conversations skip straight to technology; the AI Ready Roadshow focuses on leadership, governance, and readiness so leaders are educated before AI scales across their organizations.” — Matt Mulcahy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Cyber has officially launched its AI Ready Roadshow , a statewide educational initiative designed to help business leaders better understand, evaluate, and responsibly adopt artificial intelligence. The first event was held last week in Coconut Grove, marking the kickoff of a multi‑event series that will travel across Florida in the coming months. Business leaders can view upcoming dates and locations through the AI Ready Roadshow events schedule.The AI Ready Roadshow was created to address a growing gap many organizations face as AI tools rapidly enter the workplace without clear strategy, governance, or leadership alignment. Through a series of in‑person events, Miami Cyber aims to provide practical education that helps executives and business owners make informed decisions about AI while balancing opportunity, risk, and long‑term business impact. Details for upcoming AI Ready Roadshow events are available online.“Our goal with the AI Ready Roadshow is education first,” said Matt Mulcahy, Founder and CEO of Miami Cyber. “AI is already being used inside most organizations, often without formal approval or structure. This series is designed to help leaders understand what that means for their business and how to move forward with intention, confidence, and accountability.”The Coconut Grove event set the foundation for the broader Florida tour, introducing attendees to a leadership‑focused framework for AI readiness. Sessions emphasize real‑world business considerations such as governance, cybersecurity, operational impact, and responsible adoption, rather than focusing solely on tools or experimentation.Unlike traditional technology presentations, the AI Ready Roadshow is built for decision‑makers. Each session is designed to be accessible and practical, encouraging open discussion around how AI affects people, processes, and risk across an organization. Attendees are encouraged to follow the AI Ready Roadshow events schedule to participate in future sessions across the state.Following the Coconut Grove kickoff, the AI Ready Roadshow will continue with additional events across South Florida, Broward County, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando. Each stop builds on the same core principles while addressing region‑specific business challenges and questions. Registration and scheduling details are available through the AI Ready Roadshow events page.Miami Cyber launched the roadshow as part of its broader mission to support responsible, secure technology adoption through education and leadership alignment. By positioning the AI Ready Roadshow as an ongoing series rather than a single event, Miami Cyber aims to create continuity, learning, and momentum for organizations navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

