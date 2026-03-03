Convoso Wins 2026 Silver Stevie® Award for Front-Line Customer Service

Fifth Stevie® recognition underscores Convoso's 20 years of supporting revenue teams in the technology sector.

Our teams are deeply committed to supporting customers throughout their journey and helping them achieve meaningful growth. This award reflects their hard work, expertise, and customer-first mindset.” — Natalie Peled David, SVP of Revenue at Convoso

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , a leading AI-powered contact center platform for revenue teams, today announces that it received the Silver StevieAward for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year for Technology Industries in the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This represents the fifth Stevie award for Convoso, also celebrating 20 years.Among the judges’ anonymous comments regarding the Convoso nomination are:– “Convoso’s Front-Line Customer Service team delivers a strong, metrics-backed SaaS customer success transformation that ties CX execution directly to time-to-value, adoption, and revenue outcomes.”– “Developing a platform centered around AI demonstrates strong future focused thinking and positions the organization well for continued growth.”– “Convoso is a clear leader in the industry, and their internal collaboration, between Compliance, Customer Success, and the frontline team, makes it clear why they are so successful.”The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business Awards“We’re proud to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our customer service excellence,” said Natalie Peled David, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Convoso. “Our teams are deeply committed to supporting customers throughout their journey and helping them achieve meaningful growth. This award reflects their hard work, expertise, and customer-first mindset.”Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller said, “The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements.”About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Trusted by growth-focused leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps organizations accelerate agent productivity, connect to more prospects and customers, and navigate compliance with confidence.About The StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.