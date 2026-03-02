Council Advances Resolutions Supporting Veterans, Downtown Revitalization, and South Boston Residents

Councilor Flynn had three resolutions adopted this week, highlighting efforts to honor African American veterans, address downtown office vacancies, and improve resident parking in South Boston. Commemorating African American Veterans with a U.S. Stamp Series This resolution supports an initiative to create a U.S. commemorative stamp series honoring African American veterans. Spearheaded by Haywood Fennell, Sr., founder of the Tri-Ad Veterans League, the stamps will feature original artwork from the “Triumph, Unsung Heroes” exhibit created in partnership with Artists For Humanity. The resolution recognizes th e contributions of African American soldiers throughout U.S. history, from the Massachusetts 54th Regiment in the Civil War to the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, highlighting their courage, service, and role in advancing equality in the armed forces. Establishing a Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Downtown Office Vacancies Councilor Flynn’s second resolution calls for a Blue Ribbon Commission to address office vacancies in Downtown Boston and their impact on city revenue. With office vacancy rates rising to 17% and potential city revenue shortfalls projected between $1.7 billion and $2.1 billion over five years, the measure seeks expert recommendations to revitalize the Downtown economy. The commission would include business leaders, city and state officials, neighborhood advocates, and other experts to study vacancies, propose strategies to increase foot traffic, and ensure the long-term vitality of Downtown Boston. Supporting Seven-Nights-Per-Week Resident Parking in South Boston The third resolution advocates for a seven-nights-per-week “Resident Parking Only” policy in South Boston. It addresses ongoing parking challenges caused by population growth, new residential developments, and weekend visitors. The resolution emphasizes protecting residents’ quality of life, public safety, and equitable access to parking, while also considering caregiver passes and visitor zones. It builds on prior discussions between the Boston Transportation Department, the Boston Planning Department, and local businesses and residents to ensure parking policies meet the community’s needs.