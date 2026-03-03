From Broker to Global Manufacturer: Allied Steel Buildings Celebrates 23 Years of Relentless Growth

Founder Michael Lassner stands beside a NASCAR race car hood featuring the original Allied Steel Buildings branding, an early symbol of the company’s ambition, grit, and drive to build something bigger. Michael Lassner walks the floor of Allied Steel Buildings’ Spain manufacturing facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, as team members and partners navigate expansion amid global uncertainty. Stacked fabricated steel members inside Allied Steel Buildings’ McGregor, Texas facility, where integrated automation and material flow systems support high-volume structural steel production. Aerial view of Navistar’s 1,000,024-square-foot manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas, supported by more than 6,000 tons of structural steel supplied by Allied Steel Buildings. Allied Steel Buildings executives Chris Rucker, Catherine Soto, Michael Lassner, and Sergio Plaza address the company from the stage, sharing vision, strategy, and the future direction of the organization.

From a client-first brokerage to a global steel manufacturer, Allied marks 23 years of relentless evolution and signals acceleration into its next chapter.

I started this business with one mission, to put the client first.” — Michael Lassner

MCGREGOR, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Steel Buildings marks its 23th anniversary this month, not as the same company it was when it started, but as proof of what reinvention, grit, and an unapologetic commitment to clients can build.Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Michael Lassner, Allied began as a small brokerage operation selling other manufacturers’ pre-engineered metal buildings. There were no factories. No internal services and engineering departments. No global footprint. Just a belief: the client deserved better. “I started this business with one mission, to put the client first,” said Lassner. “There aren’t enough people out there looking out for what the client really needs.”More Than Just a BrokerIn its early years, Allied sold other manufacturer’s buildings. But leadership quickly recognized a ceiling. To truly advocate for clients, the company needed control, over design and engineering, over project management, over execution. So Allied built it.The company developed its own in-house engineering team. It developed a project management division. It expanded beyond simple pre-engineered metal buildings into complex structural systems. It evolved from selling buildings to engineering solutions. And then, in 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic when much of the world slowed down, Allied did the opposite. It opened a factory.That decision marked a defining shift. Allied was no longer just coordinating steel. It was manufacturing it. A few years later, the company expanded again, launching its latest advanced manufacturing facility in McGregor, Texas, strengthening domestic production capabilities and further integrating its operations. Today, Allied operates manufacturing facilities in Spain and McGregor Texas, supported by offices in Texas, Florida, Panama, Chile, and Spain. What began as a small sales room is now a global organization with more than 200 team members worldwide.Scaling From Simple Buildings to Million-Square-Foot FacilitiesOver 23 years, Allied’s project scope has grown dramatically, from straightforward pre-engineered buildings to 1,000,000-square-foot manufacturing facilities, aviation hangars, logistics hubs, and complex industrial structures.The company has expanded its product offering from traditional PEMB systems into conventional steel, hybrid structures, and highly engineered building solutions designed for some of the most demanding projects in the world.Franz Mutis, Vice President of Engineering, explains the mindset driving that evolution: “There is nothing we cannot do. We work with some of the world’s most influential companies, companies that are setting out to change humanity. Imagine if we told them, ‘We cannot do that.” That trailblazing attitude has pushed the company beyond conventional boundaries, and through the challenges of accelerated growth.Resilience through GrowthThrough the years, Allied faced the challenges of fast paced growth, adapting to internal changes and external influences, and at times, rebuilding systems entirely. Larry McGlothlin, Director of Manufacturing Technology, is candid about the journey: “We’ve faced some growing pains while aligning our tools and building the right systems. Some pieces are already in place, and others are on the way, but even now, we’re accomplishing incredible things. With our amazing team in position, the stage is set, just imagine what’s coming next. You haven’t seen anything yet!” That tone reflects the company’s culture: direct, resilient, and forward-focused.Led by an Entrepreneur Who Doesn’t Back DownAt the center of Allied’s evolution is Lassner, an entrepreneur at heart who has consistently chosen expansion over comfort and reinvention over stagnation.From broker to builder.From coordinator to manufacturer.From local operation to global platform.As steel construction continues to modernize and global manufacturing demand accelerates, Allied is not signaling a victory lap at 23 years. It is signaling acceleration. “We’re just getting started,” said Lassner. “The mission hasn’t changed. Put the client first. Simplify steel construction. And build what others say can’t be done.”Twenty-three years in, Allied Steel Buildings stands as proof that a company willing to evolve, and willing to endure, can transform not just its own business model, but its place in the industry. And if its leadership is right, the next chapter may be its most ambitious yet.About Allied Steel BuildingsAllied Steel Buildings designs, engineers, and fabricates pre-engineered, conventional steel, and hybrid steel structures for some of the world’s most demanding industries. From cutting-edge facilities in Texas and Spain, Allied delivers solutions and timelines competitors cannot match.Notable projects include Form Energy’s 420,000 SF Form Factory 1 (3,750 tons of structural steel), the SoFi Center for Tiger Woods’ TGL Golf league (1,386 tons engineered in five weeks), and Navistar’s 1,000,024 SF San Antonio manufacturing facility (6,000+ tons of structural steel).For more information, visit www.alliedbuildings.com

