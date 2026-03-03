Cottonwood Art Festival Names Julia Gilmore As Featured Artist For Spring 2026 Event

Spring 2026 Cottonwood Art Festival Featuring Julia Gilmore Julia Gilmore Featured Artist Spring 2026 Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson, Texas Julia Gilmore Cottonwood Art Festival Spring 2026 Texas by Julia Gilmore Julia Gilmore Painting for Cottonwood Art Festival

Bold color, gestural texture, and iconic imagery transforms into powerful visual stories that embody the spirit of Richardson’s award-winning fine art festival.

I am delighted to be featured and thrilled that the show sees my vision that represents the vibe of Cottonwood Art Festival.” — Julia Gilmore

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cottonwood Art Festival has selected acclaimed visual artist Julia Gilmore as the Featured Artist for the Spring Cottonwood Art Festival, taking place May 2-3, 2026, at Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas. The nationally recognized juried show will feature approximately 200 artists from around the world, showcasing a diverse range of fine art disciplines.“Cottonwood Art Festival is honored to feature Julia Gilmore this spring,” said Dianna Lawrence, Festival Director and Superintendent of Community Events. “Her work embodies the spirit of the festival—accessible yet sophisticated, joyful yet deeply personal—and her visual storytelling resonates strongly with both collectors and first-time festivalgoers.”Gilmore’s work is instantly recognizable for its exuberant color, gestural texture, and evocative subject matter. Using a palette knife and richly layered oil paint, she transforms familiar, often nostalgic objects into bold, iconic imagery that invites viewers to connect with memory, emotion, and the beauty found in everyday life. Her original paintings celebrate a vibrant joie de vivre while honoring the stories embedded in ordinary things.“I am delighted to be featured and thrilled that the show sees my vision that represents the vibe of Cottonwood Art Festival,” said Julia Gilmore. “It is a top-notch festival, fabulously organized, in a great environment, and has loyal collectors and buyers from all over the area. It’s been a treat to exhibit for the past 15 years and an even bigger treat to be the featured artist. At Cottonwood, collectors have the opportunity to meet the artists, get to know them, and vice versa. Some of my best relationships are with collectors. It’s not just about selling art. It’s a lifestyle.”A graduate of Concordia University in Montreal with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, Gilmore began her creative career in the city’s dynamic art and music scene. After years of touring and performing as part of an indie-punk band, she returned fully to painting, seeking a more tangible connection between artist, artwork, and audience. Today, she works from her studio in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where she continues to explore themes of memory, identity, and generational experience through vivid color and expressive form.“Art is so important,” she added. “I particularly love going into the Richardson ISD high school classrooms as a Visiting Artist to give back to young, budding artists or youth who would not even consider art and need encouragement. There’s a million and one ways that you could go into studying art and it’s applicable to anything in the world. Everything is visual.”As the featured artist, Gilmore’s artwork will be prominently showcased throughout the festival, including on the official 2026 commemorative poster and exclusive merchandise available in the Courtyard boutique located in the Courtyard. Gilmore will also be onsite throughout the weekend to engage with attendees.Location and Hours📍 Cottonwood Park, 1321 W. Beltline Rd, Richardson, Texas📅 May 2-3, 2026 open Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.🎨 Featuring 200 juried artists from around the worldFor more information about the festival, visit www.cottonwoodartfestival.com . To learn more about Julia Gilmore and her work, visit www.juliagilmore.ca About Cottonwood Art FestivalCottonwood Art Festival is celebrating its 57th year and is a juried show ranked among the top fine art shows in the country. Local artists staged the first festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally award-winning signature art event and has become a tradition within the community. The festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, designed to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival, and bring the art world into classrooms.

