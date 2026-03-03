The Meritage Resort and Spa Launches 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Meritage Resort and Spa

Napa Valley’s largest resort marks two decades with special offers, gold-inspired menu items, local partnerships and more

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2026, The Meritage Resort and Spa, managed by Pacific Hospitality Group, celebrates 20 years as Napa Valley’s largest resort by honoring guests, partners, and traditions through exclusive culinary and spa experiences, curated packages, and locally inspired programs, marking two decades in the heart of California’s Wine Country.

Since opening in 2006, The Meritage has grown into a 467-room resort set amid nine acres of active vineyards, featuring a cave spa and expansive indoor and outdoor event venues. The property hosts marquee cultural and culinary events, including Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions and Festival Napa Valley's signature tasting event, while its annual Merry Meritage celebration draws over 20,000 guests and locals each holiday season.

“Twenty years ago, this was an idea rooted in a love for Napa Valley and a belief that people deserved a place to gather, celebrate, and feel at home,” said Tim Busch, founder and CEO of Pacific Hospitality Group. “Seeing couples and families return year after year for weddings, holidays, and the moments in between is the greatest reward.”

To celebrate this milestone, the property will offer:

Anniversary Offer & Sweepstakes Series

• Cheers to 20 Years: 20% off premium rooms and suites plus $200 resort credit

• Anniversary Sweepstakes: Quarterly giveaways featuring Blue Note Napa concerts, Napa Valley Wine Train journeys, and more

Milestone Anniversary Experiences

• Chateau Montelena Partnership: Luxury stay paired with the winery’s private tour and Legacy In a Glass Experience

• Vineyard Vows Retreat: Vow renewal package paired with commemorative wine

New Programming & Events

• Golden Menu: Celebratory selection of gold-inspired dishes and cocktails, including Golden Margaritas and 24K Nigiri bites, inviting guests to taste their way through Meritage and receive a commemorative wine tote

• Wellness Programming: New treatments in the underground spa and full moon meditation events

Gather & Celebrate with Group Offers

• Sip, Savor & Celebrate: Packages for bridal parties and friendscapes with cabanas, credits, and vineyard experiences

• Napa Platinum Package: Anniversary perks for meetings and events, including tastings and community service experiences

Decades of Impact

The Meritage supports more than 600 jobs and partners with wineries, vendors, and small businesses to sustain the economy. Through organizations like Habitat for Humanity Napa-Solano, Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley, and Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation, the resort supports housing stability, disaster response, and more. CSR initiatives and group programs have contributed more than $1 million in community support.

“As we celebrate 20 years, our focus isn’t just the incredible Napa institution the Busch family has built, but on how we continue to serve the community,” said Paul Maddison, managing director of The Meritage Resort and Spa. “From expanding partnerships to creating new ways for guests to give back, we’re excited to keep investing in the property and growing.”

The anniversary celebration begins in March and continues throughout the year. Guests can explore offers and events at: www.meritageresort.com/experience/celebrate-20-years-in-napa/

About The Meritage Resort and Spa

Celebrating 20 years in 2026 and offering acres of sun-soaked hillside vineyards and beautiful accommodations paired with luxurious amenities and award-winning cuisine, The Meritage Resort and Spa celebrates the best of Napa Valley. This resort blends world-class luxury with exceptional hospitality for a resort experience in the heart of California’s wine country. Amenities include indulgent spa treatments in the serenity of an underground Estate Cave, a Food & Wine Village with a locally sourced artisanal market, on-site tasting rooms, a spacious community lawn for picnics and outdoor gatherings and more. For more information visit www.MeritageResort.com and follow @meritageresort.

About Meritage Collection

The Meritage Collection blends iconic, one-of-a-kind places with locally inspired enrichment programs designed for the curious traveler. A uniquely laid-back approach to the good life reflects the warm, sunshine-soaked California roots. With acclaimed resorts in Napa Valley, Kauai, Huntington Beach, Austin and soon to be Phoenix, the Meritage Collection truly sets the stage for the extraordinary. Each unique property within the collection offers an exclusive encounter with an iconic location along with a flawless blend of luxury and comfort. Indulge in lavish accommodations, inimitable amenities, and world-class service while being inspired by the natural beauty, effortless bliss, and unexpected adventure found at each Meritage Collection resort. For more information visit www.meritagecollection.com

The Meritage Resort and Spa 20th Anniversary

