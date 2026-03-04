Media Executive and Distribution Leader LyNea 'LB' Bell Joins the People’s Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Media executive and talent agency leader LyNea Bell joins the People’s Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Strong communities are built when business leaders collaborate and create opportunity. I look forward to working alongside the Chamber to strengthen networks and empower entrepreneurs.” — LyNea Bell

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the appointment of media executive, distribution strategist, and talent agency leader LyNea “LB” Bell to its Board of Directors, bringing expansive expertise in streaming infrastructure, entertainment representation, and digital platform development to the organization’s leadership team.The People’s Chamber of Commerce is a national nonprofit business association dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners through free membership, education, networking, and community-driven economic development initiatives.LyNea Bell serves as President of BH Talent & Literary Agency, where she represents actors, authors, and creatives while connecting emerging and established talent to opportunities across television, film, publishing, and digital media.She is also the Founder and CEO of GOT ONE TV Network and GOT ONE TV+, a global hybrid streaming and media distribution company operating across major OTT and CTV platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and web. Through GOT ONE TV+, Bell provides white-label channel launch infrastructure, revenue-share distribution, and scalable monetization solutions for creators, ministries, and independent networks seeking ownership of their content and audience.Through her work in talent representation, content production, and distribution strategy, Bell has built integrated pathways that connect creators to audiences while providing independent producers with broadcast-level distribution without traditional gatekeeping barriers. Her leadership spans agency representation, content development, monetization modeling, and ecosystem building for underrepresented voices in entertainment and entrepreneurship.In addition to her media leadership, Bell is the Founder of GOT CONNECTIONS Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on mentorship, education, and career exposure programs that prepare aspiring creatives and entrepreneurs for entry into media, business, and leadership sectors.“Strong communities are built when business leaders collaborate to create opportunity,” said Bell. “Entrepreneurs and creatives need access to resources, relationships, infrastructure, and platforms. I look forward to working alongside the Chamber to strengthen networks and expand sustainable economic pathways.”Bell’s appointment reflects the Chamber’s commitment to expanding its leadership with executives who understand platform ownership, strategic visibility, and scalable economic ecosystems across industries.“The People’s Chamber of Commerce is focused on expanding access and opportunity for entrepreneurs nationwide,” said Sharifah Hardie, National President. “LyNea Bell brings strategic media distribution expertise and a deep commitment to elevating diverse voices. Her leadership strengthens our ability to serve business owners in evolving digital and entertainment economies.”With Bell’s addition to the Board, the Chamber continues to broaden its impact at the intersection of business, media, and innovation.

