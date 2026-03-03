Smithfield’s Therapy Pet, Boo Hurst is Competing Nationally to Support Health and Well-being Through Pet Partners

Therapy Bird, Boo Continues to Shine His Light Through Darkness

- Local cockatoo is helping raise critical funds to bring therapy animal visits to people and communities nationwide. -

There is purpose in pain” — Amy H. Hurst

SMITHFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boo, a local pet cockatoo known for bringing comfort to people in vulnerable moments, is taking part in a national fundraising campaign supporting the Pet Partners Therapy Animal Program. Funds raised help deliver safe, effective therapy animal visits to people in healthcare settings, schools, and other community spaces where comfort and connection are needed most.

Boo is a 41-year-old umbrella cockatoo who lives with Amy and Doug Hurst in Smithfield. Together, they are part of a growing community of pet parents dedicated to improving human health and well-being through the human animal bond. The top fundraiser at the end of the campaign will be crowned with the national title of 2026 Pet Partners Pet of the Year.

“In Boo’s 41 years, he has overcome abuse, bullying, being mislabeled as aggressive, and serious health challenges, including losing his eyesight in his late twenties,” said Amy Hurst. “After he was rehomed into our household, he underwent groundbreaking surgery at NC State that restored his vision. Just two months after surgery, Boo officially became a Pet Partners therapy bird. His resilience and joyful spirit, despite everything he has endured, truly make him a ‘once in a lifetime’ therapy bird.”



When Boo isn’t raising awareness and funds for the Pet Partners Therapy Animal Program, he and Amy enjoy spending time with friends at gatherings hosted by the Peninsula Caged Bird Society and The Pet Bird Association of Virginia. Whether meeting fellow bird enthusiasts or engaging with new faces, Boo consistently leaves a lasting impression—sparking conversations, breaking down misconceptions about parrots, and offering moments of comfort, curiosity, and connection that reflect the same calm presence he brings to his therapy work.

Boo has been a registered Pet Partners therapy animal since 2025 and participates in animal assisted interventions, including occupational, physical, and mental/behavioral therapy visits with neurodivergent children and older adults. He also takes part in animal assisted educational visits, where his calm presence supports positive learning environments and meaningful connections.

Pet Partners Pet of the Year is a national fundraising campaign that brings together pet parents and supporters across the country in support of therapy animal visits. The official fundraising competition begins March 2 and runs through April 13. To support Boo’s candidate fundraising page, and to donate to help earn Boo the title, please visit Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 - Boo Hurst

Pet Partners is the national leader in therapy animal team registration, supporting thousands of volunteer teams who deliver visits to millions each year. Funds raised through the Pet of the Year competition support Pet Partners’ Therapy Animal Program, which brings comfort, connection, and healing to seniors, patients, veterans, children, and others in need through therapy animal visits.

“Therapy animals make a positive impact on the lives of people and communities in need every day across the country,” said C. Annie Peters, President & CEO of Pet Partners. “With fundraising events like Pet Partners Pet of the Year, and the support of individual and corporate donors, we are able to continue expanding the reach of registered therapy animal teams and the millions of visits they provide each year.”

The 2026 Pet Partners Pet of the Year will be crowned during a virtual celebration emceed by popular pet podcast host Arden Moore on April 14. For more information, contact petoftheyear@petpartners.org or visit petpartners.org/petoftheyear.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.